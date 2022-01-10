Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 | 6:54 PM

Last year, they were the supporting cast to a senior team that ended a 16-year drought and won WPIAL gold.

The current group of Upper St. Clair boys basketball starters proved to be quick studies and are now excelling in their role as leads in another successful season.

The Panthers poster child of going from role player to star attraction has been senior guard Tanner O’Grady.

“Entering this season, I expected Tanner to be a big part of our team, especially from a leadership perspective,” Upper St. Clair coach Danny Holzer said. “He worked incredibly hard in the offseason. He is a very talented player who leads by example on and off the court.”

O’Grady began his year with a bang, scoring 26 points, including the game-winning fadeaway from the right elbow at the buzzer, as USC beat Pine-Richland in a rematch of the 2021 6A district title game.

“His game-winning shot was a huge confidence boost for him and our team,” Holzer said. “It showed us that our team has the potential to be a very good team this year. It validated his hard work in the offseason in that he is a go-to player for our team.”

After a 6-1 start in nonsection games in December for the defending champs, USC began section play Tuesday with a 26-point road victory over Baldwin. O’Grady led the Panthers with 25 points.

“His performance against Baldwin was key,” Holzer said. “He showed that he can score in a variety of ways. He is a very talented offensive player and makes it tough on the opposing team to defend us. He also leads our team in assists, which is a big key to our success and his overall game.

Upper St. Clair played its section home opener Friday against Peters Township and once again, O’Grady was dominant. He scored 30 points as the Panthers beat the Indians, 54-45.

“His performance Friday against Peters was huge because it was a section game,” Holzer said. “It was on a big stage. There was a huge crowd for the first section home game of the year. He was terrific. He scored on the drive and from the perimeter.”

Skill and passion are two of the reasons Holzer feels O’Grady is enjoying the success he’s having as a first-year starter.

“Tanner’s strengths are his scoring ability. He can drive or shoot which makes him tough to defend,” Holzer said. “As his coach, it is an absolute pleasure to see his success, especially because he is a great kid and loves USC basketball.”

While last year’s talented USC senior class grew as starters since their sophomore seasons, this year’s group had to be patient and wait their turn, a special quality not lost on their coach.

“(O’Grady) and his fellow seniors have embraced the moment,” Hozler said. “They are determined to make their senior season a successful one. They have waited their turn to lead the team. Tanner is a program player, and I am very proud of him. He is a role model to our younger players.”

The Panthers hit the road this week for a pair of section games at Bethel Park and at Canon-McMillan. There is a lot of basketball left, but Holzer is quite pleased to see his team fighting for the top spot in Section 2-6A.

“At this point of the season I am very pleased with we are at,” he said. “If we continue to work hard and improve, I think we will have a chance to be in the hunt for the WPIAL title again in February. But we must continue to improve.”

