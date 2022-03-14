Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for March 14, 2022

By:

Monday, March 14, 2022 | 7:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells dunks during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal against Gateway on Feb. 28 at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

In the past, WPIAL basketball championship game participants always had to deal with the title game hangover.

Winners had to come down from cloud nine to prepare for the upcoming PIAA playoffs a week later while championship game losers to had refocus to prepare for the state playoffs.

That changed this season when the PIAA moved the start of the state playoffs up to Tuesday and Wednesday following the district championships instead of Friday and Saturday.

New Castle boys basketball coach Ralph Blundo believes that quick transition may have helped his Red Hurricane regroup after a controversial double overtime heartbreaking loss to Laurel Highlands in the 5A finals.

“There’s no question it was difficult,” he said. “But the quick turnaround helped force our hand. Mike Wells and his teammates responded well.”

The senior Wells led New Castle in scoring in all four WPIAL playoff games. That trend has continued in a big way through two PIAA postseason contests.

“Going home with (WPIAL) silver struck a nerve for sure,” Blundo said. “Mike has played his best basketball at the right time. He is s senior and has been down this road plenty of times, so he knows what it takes.”

In the opening round, Wells scored 33 points as the Red Hurricane successfully bounced back from the district title game with a 63-50 victory over Northeastern York.

“I just think the overall focus and ability to play within flow creates a higher level of efficiency,” Blundo said of Wells’ Tuesday performance. “He has done a great job at that.”

Wells and his New Castle teammates were at their best in the second round Friday. He outscored District 6 champion Central Mountain himself, scoring 41 points in the ‘Canes 85-33 destruction of the Wildcats.

“He was efficient, scoring at all three levels,” Blundo said. “Mike is strong, athletic, skilled and can shoot it. He is the most versatile player in the WPIAL, in my opinion.”

Whether it’s one game or as many as three more games for Wells in a New Castle uniform, for a program that has had so many great players, Blundo said Wells is near the top of the list.

“He will go down as one of the greatest to ever to play here,” he said. “He has the numbers and the championships to back that up. Mike has chosen football at the next level. When considering opportunity and upside, it is the right decision.

“However, he can definitely play basketball at the next level.”

It’s guaranteed a WPIAL team will be in Hershey playing for the Class 5A state crown with four district teams reaching the quarterfinals.

Laurel Highlands will play Gateway while New Castle prepares to battle Penn Hills in a Tuesday doubleheader at Robert Morris.

“Penn Hills is an excellent team,” Blundo said. “They are deep, well coached and very talented.”

2022 Trib HSSN Players of the Week

Week 9 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

Week 8 – Brandin Cummings, Lincoln Park

Week 6 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong

Week 5 – Markus Frank, Quaker Valley

Week 4 – Notorious Grooms, Uniontown

Week 3 – Tanner O’Grady, Upper St. Clair

Week 2 – Ben Mayhew, Propel Braddock Hills

Week 1 – Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley