Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for March 7, 2022

By:

Monday, March 7, 2022 | 7:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores against New Castle’s Mike Wells during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday at Petersen Events Center.

No two gold strikes are alike.

Two years ago, Laurel Highlands stunned many, coming out of nowhere to dethrone Mars in the Class 5A championship game to win the school’s first WPIAL boys basketball crown in over 50 years.

There were no eyebrows raised Friday when the Mustangs remained undefeated with a thrilling double overtime victory over defending champion New Castle to win gold for the second time in three years.

“It was very different,” Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said. “The expectations were high from the preseason on with this team. The 2020 team was a No. 8 seed and got hot at the right time.”

The common denominator is junior standout Rodney Gallagher.

As a freshman, Gallagher led the way to the unexpected title. Now a junior, Gallagher is the lead of a terrific trio of Mustangs, who along with a strong supporting cast, have the red, white and blue enjoying a perfect season.

“His sense of the moment and his desire to win,” Hauger said when asked what stands out about Gallagher. “He has the ability to sense what the team needs from him and respond accordingly.”

After beating Woodland Hills and Hampton in the first two rounds of the district playoffs, Laurel Highlands faced No. 5 seed Highlands in the semifinals Monday.

Brandon Davis led the Mustangs with 21 points while Gallagher scored 19 in a 61-44 win over the Golden Rams.

“(Gallagher) led the charge during the first half with 15 of our 28 points,” Hauger said. “Then once the others settled in, he managed the offense.”

That set up the much-anticipated WPIAL 5A championship game between Laurel Highlands and New Castle.

As game time approached Friday, Hauger felt his team was definitely ready for the Red Hurricane storm that was coming.

“I really didn’t sense them being nervous at all,” he said. “It is a pretty loose bunch that gets along very well together.”

The game was everything predicted as two heavyweights left in all on the court through regulation and into overtime.

As time wound down on the second overtime, Gallagher had the ball in a tied game. He finally drove toward the hoop and drew a controversial four with under a second remaining.

Gallagher found himself in the same situation as he did two years ago, on the free throw line with hardly any time left and a chance to win it.

After hitting both free throws, Gallagher told reporters he was much more relaxed this time then he was in 2020. Did Hauger sense that?

“He said that he was more relaxed this time, but I really didn’t notice any difference myself,” he said.

Gallagher has become the complete package on the hardwood, a fact his coach appreciates each and every game.

“He has about a 3.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, he is shooting 37.7% from the 3-point line, 80.7% from the foul line, he makes clutch play after clutch play, defends one of the opponent’s best players and is the leader on the floor,” Hauger said.

The outstanding play of fellow juniors Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields has forced opponents not to focus entirely on Gallagher.

“I think that there is no doubt that he has been able to relax more with their emergence,” Hauger said.

Now, it’s on to the PIAA playoffs. Laurel Highlands will begin its ride on the Road to Hershey at home Tuesday against Elizabethtown out of District 3.

“I would think that the previous experience will be very valuable heading into the state tournament,” Hauger said.

