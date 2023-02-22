Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 21, 2023

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 6:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Tikey Hayes scores past Shenango’s Braden Zeigler on Jan. 18.

There were 30 teams that appeared in last week’s Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings. Only two of them lost.

Archbishop Ryan dropped a notch to No. 5 in 5A after losing to West Catholic, while Portage fell out of the Class A rankings and was replaced by the District 6 team that beat them, United.

Part of the reason for such little movement is that many teams did not even hit the court this past week after wrapping up the regular season and waiting for their first game in the district postseason.

First-round byes earned by many are the reason for the weeklong, if not longer, layoff by the elite teams across Pennsylvania.

For the second straight week, there were no changes at the top of the Top 5 as Reading in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A, Neumann-Goretti in 4A, North Penn-Mansfield in 3A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Linville Hill Christian in A all remain No. 1.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (21-0) (3) (1)

2. New Castle (20-2) (7) (2)

3. Roman Catholic (20-3) (12) (3)

4. Spring-Ford (20-2) (1) (4)

5. Lower Merion (19-3) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (22-3) (12) (1)

2. Radnor (22-0) (1) (3)

3. Cathedral Prep (19-3) (10) (2)

4. Central Mountain (20-2) (6) (5)

5. Archbishop Ryan (14-9) (12) (4)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (20-2) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (22-1) (7) (2)

3. Hampton (21-2) (7) (3)

4. Martinsburg Central (21-1) (6) (4)

5. Berks Catholic (18-3) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. North Penn-Mansfield (21-1) (4) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (20-2) (2) (2)

3. Executive Education Academy (18-3) (11) (3)

4. Brookville (19-2) (9) (4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (18-2) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (20-2) (1) (1)

2. Constitution (16-7) (12) (2)

3. Otto-Eldred (21-1) (9) (3)

4. Aliquippa (16-6) (7) (4)

5. Bishop Canevin (18-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (16-0) (3) (1)

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (20-2) (5) (2)

3. Elk County Catholic (22-2) (9) (3)

4. Imani Christian (15-6) (7) (5)

5. United (22-2) (6) (NR)

Out: Portage (22-2)