Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 20, 2021

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 8:50 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Bryson Kirschner scores between Springdale’s John Hughes and Logan Dexter on Jan. 12.

The song remains the same for the most part in this week’s Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

There are two more weeks before most teams in District 12 begin their brief regular season. Thus the nine teams in the latest rankings remain unchanged.

Those teams that are playing in the other district around Pa. are off to good starts, so there is little movement in this week’s Top 5.

The two exceptions are in Class 3A, where top-ranked Lancaster Catholic dropped three spots after falling to Berks Catholic, opening the door for Loyalsock Township to take over as the new No. 1 team.

The only other significant change was in Class A, where a pair of losses dropped Farrell and Chester Charter out and allowing for Mont Calvary Christian School and Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy to debut.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. West Lawn Wilson (6-0) (3) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Methacton (1-0) (1) (3)

4. Upper St. Clair (6-0) (7) (4)

5. Muhlenberg (4-1) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (12) (1)

2. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Holy Ghost Prep (4-0) (1) (4)

4. Milton Hershey (0-0) (3) (3)

5. Archbishop Ryan (0-0) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (0-0) (12) (1)

2. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Hickory (3-0) (10) (3)

4. Pope John Paul II (1-0) (1) (4)

5. Allentown Central Catholic (5-1) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township (5-0) (4) (2)

2. High School of the Future (0-0) (12) (3)

3. South Allegheny (3-0) (7) (4)

4. Lancaster Catholic (4-1) (3) (1)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter School (6-1) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-0) (7) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Science (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (0-0) (6) (3)

4. Constitution (0-0) (12) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (4-1) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Sankofa Freedom (0-0) (12) (1)

2. Berlin-Brothersvalley (6-1) (5) (5)

3. Bishop Canevin (2-2) (7) (3)

4. Mount Calvary Christian School (7-0) (3) (NR)

5. Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (2-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Farrell (10), Chester Charter (1)