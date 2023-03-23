Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 22, 2023

By:

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey works against Bishop Canevin’s Shea Champine during the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals Saturday.

The PIAA boys basketball championship games are set. Six title games will be played over three days in Hershey.

Twelve teams head to Chocolate Town in search of state supremacy and PIAA gold.

They are also looking to seal the deal on being No. 1 in the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings at the end of the season.

Half of last week’s top-ranked teams reached the finals and remain on top with Reading in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A and Neumann-Goretti in 4A still No. 1

Camp Hill Trinity in 3A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Linville Hill Christian in A came up short and have been replaced at the top by West Catholic, Aliquippa and Berlin Brothersvalley.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (31-1) (3) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (27-3) (12) (2)

3. Spring-Ford (28-4) (1) (4)

4. Archbishop Wood (19-9) (12) (5)

5. State College (25-3) (6) (3)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (29-3) (12) (1)

2. Exeter Township (27-6) (3) (5)

3. Cathedral Prep (24-4) (10) (3)

4. Archbishop Ryan (17-11) (12) (NR)

5. Radnor (29-1) (1) (2)

Out: Penn Hills (7)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (26-3) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (29-1) (7) (2)

3. Allentown Central Catholic (23-9) (11) (3)

4. Uniontown (23-6) (7) (NR)

5. Laurel Highlands (24-4) (7) (NR)

Out: Bishop Shanahan (1), North Catholic (7)

Class 3A

1. West Catholic (19-10) (12) (3)

2. Deer Lakes (21-8) (7) (4)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (24-4) (3) (1)

4. Penn Cambria (24-6) (6) (5)

5. Executive Education Academy (22-5) (11) (2)

Out: Franklin (10)

Class 2A

1. Aliquippa (24-6) (7) (2)

2. Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) (3) (NR)

3. Holy Cross (22-6) (2) (3)

4. Otto-Eldred (26-3) (9) (NR)

5. Dock Mennonite (25-3) (1) (1)

Out: Erie First Christian (10), Mahoney Area (11)

Class A

1. Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2) (5) (2)

2. Imani Christian (22-6) (7) (3)

3. Linville Hill Christian (24-1) (3) (1)

4. Union (25-4) (7) (NR)

5. Farrell (22-5) (10) (4)

Out: Chester Charter Academy (1)