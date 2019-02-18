Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for week of Feb. 18, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Monday, February 18, 2019 | 5:33 PM

Many of the ranked boys basketball teams across the commonwealth enjoyed a hard week of practice with few if any games as the postseason began.

Kennedy Catholic (6A), Mars (5A), Imhotep Charter (4A), Loyalsock Township (3A), Philadelphia Constitution (2A) and Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional (A) all remained atop their respective classifications this week in the Trib HSSN state rankings.

No teams fell out of this week’s Top 5. That should all change over the next two weeks of district playoffs and the three-week state postseason looming ahead.

Here is the PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications for the week of Feb. 18.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous

1. Kennedy Catholic, 19-3, 1

2. Roman Catholic, 19-4, 2

3. Abington, 21-1, 3

4. Coatesville, 21-1, 4

5. LaSalle College, 21-2, 5

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Mars, 21-1, 1

2. Mastery Charter North, 18-4, 2

3. Moon, 21-1, 4

4. Abington Heights, 20-2, 5

5. Archbishop Wood, 15-8, 3

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Imhotep Charter, 19-5, 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic, 19-3, 2

3. Huntingdon, 22-0, 4

4. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast, 17-5, 3

5. Scranton Prep, 19-3, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township, 21-1, 1

2. Wyncote Bishop McDevitt, 18-4, 2

3. Camp Hill Trinity, 17-1, 3

4. Neumann-Goretti, 17-6, 5

5. Lincoln Park, 19-4, 4

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Constitution, 17-8, 1

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19-2, 2

3. Farrell, 18-3, 3

4. Moravian Academy, 20-1, 4

5. Math, Civics & Sciences, 18-7, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional, 19-3, 1

2. Bishop Carroll, 17-3, 3

3. Halifax, 19-3, 5

4. Elk County Catholic, 22-1, 2

5. Sankofa Freedom, 12-10, 4

Out: None

