Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for week of Feb. 25, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 1:30 AM

A busy week of district semifinals and championship games began with a lengthy and strong wind storm across the state.

Perhaps, it is the wind of change.

While there were zero changes to this week’s Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings and little movement overall within the five ranked teams, that might not be the case moving forward.

Eventually, the PIAA playoffs will force change, but this week in the district postseason, there are several head-to-head and potential games between ranked teams.

In Class 6A, Roman Catholic and LaSalle College are schedule to meet in the District 12 title game while Abington and Coatesville could face each other in the District 1 final.

The same thing is true in Class 5A where Mastery Charter North will face Archbishop Wood in the District 12 championship game. Mars could square off with Moon in a possible WPIAL title game.

In Class 4A, another District 12 title game is set between ranked teams when Imhotep Charter battles Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast.

Here is the PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the week of Feb. 25.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous

1. Kennedy Catholic, 20-3, 1

2. Roman Catholic, 21-4, 2

3. Abington, 23-1, 3

4. Coatesville, 23-1, 4

5. LaSalle College, 23-2, 5

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Mars, 22-1, 1

2. Moon, 22-1, 3

3. Abington Heights, 22-2, 4

4. Mastery Charter North, 19-5, 2

5. Archbishop Wood, 15-8, 5

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Imhotep Charter, 21-5, 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic, 20-3, 2

3. Huntingdon, 24-0, 3

4. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast, 17-5, 4

5. Scranton Prep, 21-3, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township, 22-1, 1

2. Neumann-Goretti, 17-7, 4

3. Camp Hill Trinity, 21-3, 3

4. Lincoln Park, 20-4, 5

5. Wyncote Bishop McDevitt, 18-5, 2

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Constitution, 18-9, 1

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 20-2, 2

3. Farrell, 19-3, 3

4. Moravian Academy, 20-1, 4

5. Math, Civics & Sciences, 18-8, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional, 20-3, 1

2. Bishop Carroll, 18-3, 2

3. Halifax, 20-3, 3

4. Elk County Catholic, 23-1, 4

5. Sankofa Freedom, 12-10, 5

Out: None

Tags: Lincoln Park, Mars, Moon, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart