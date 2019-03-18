Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for week of March 17, 2019
By: Don Rebel
Monday, March 18, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Last week, there were zero changes to the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings after the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
A week later, following two more rounds, nine teams have dropped.
While five of the six top-ranked teams from last week remain alive for state gold and still sit atop their classification heading into the semifinals — Loyalsock Township in 3A is the lone exception — other spots were not as successful.
Four of the teams ranked No. 2 last week are no longer ranked.
Nine teams not ranked in last week’s Top 5 have advanced to Round 4 on the Road to Hershey.
Here is the PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the week of March 17.
Class 6A
Team, record, previous
1. Kennedy Catholic, 25-3, 1
2. Coatesville, 29-2, 5
3. LaSalle College, 26-3, NR
4. Pennridge, 25-4, NR
5. Roman Catholic, 24-5, 2
Out: Abington, Boys Latin
Class 5A
1. Mars, 27-1, 1
2. Abington Heights, 26-2, 2
3. Archbishop Wood, 19-8, 3
4. Moon, 26-2, 4
5. Lower Dauphin, 26-4, NR
Out: Mastery Charter North
Class 4A
1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast, 21-5, 1
2. Imhotep Charter, 24-6, 3
3. Hickory, 27-1, NR
4. Lower Moreland, 25-3, NR
5. Scranton Prep, 24-4, 5
Out: Bethlehem Catholic, Huntingdon
Class 3A
1. Camp Hill Trinity, 25-3, 3
2. Lincoln Park, 25-4, 4
3. Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote, 21-7, NR
4. Sharon, 24-4, NR
5. Loyalsock Township, 28-2, 1
Out: Neumann-Goretti, Wyoming Seminary
Class 2A
1. Constitution, 22-9, 1
2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 25-2, 2
3. Bishop Guilfoyle, 26-2, 4
4. Math, Civics & Sciences, 21-9, 5
5. Farrell, 23-4, 3
Out: None
Class A
1. Sankofa Freedom Academy, 16-10, 1
2. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional, 24-4, 3
3. Vincentian Academy, 19-8, NR
4. Monessen, 18-9, NR
5. Nazareth Prep, 21-4, 4
Out: Elk County Catholic, Lancaster Country Day
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
Tags: Lincoln Park, Mars, Monessen, Moon, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vincentian Academy
- Loading...