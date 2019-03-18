Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for week of March 17, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Monday, March 18, 2019 | 5:07 PM

Last week, there were zero changes to the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings after the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

A week later, following two more rounds, nine teams have dropped.

While five of the six top-ranked teams from last week remain alive for state gold and still sit atop their classification heading into the semifinals — Loyalsock Township in 3A is the lone exception — other spots were not as successful.

Four of the teams ranked No. 2 last week are no longer ranked.

Nine teams not ranked in last week’s Top 5 have advanced to Round 4 on the Road to Hershey.

Here is the PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the week of March 17.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous

1. Kennedy Catholic, 25-3, 1

2. Coatesville, 29-2, 5

3. LaSalle College, 26-3, NR

4. Pennridge, 25-4, NR

5. Roman Catholic, 24-5, 2

Out: Abington, Boys Latin

Class 5A

1. Mars, 27-1, 1

2. Abington Heights, 26-2, 2

3. Archbishop Wood, 19-8, 3

4. Moon, 26-2, 4

5. Lower Dauphin, 26-4, NR

Out: Mastery Charter North

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast, 21-5, 1

2. Imhotep Charter, 24-6, 3

3. Hickory, 27-1, NR

4. Lower Moreland, 25-3, NR

5. Scranton Prep, 24-4, 5

Out: Bethlehem Catholic, Huntingdon

Class 3A

1. Camp Hill Trinity, 25-3, 3

2. Lincoln Park, 25-4, 4

3. Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote, 21-7, NR

4. Sharon, 24-4, NR

5. Loyalsock Township, 28-2, 1

Out: Neumann-Goretti, Wyoming Seminary

Class 2A

1. Constitution, 22-9, 1

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 25-2, 2

3. Bishop Guilfoyle, 26-2, 4

4. Math, Civics & Sciences, 21-9, 5

5. Farrell, 23-4, 3

Out: None

Class A

1. Sankofa Freedom Academy, 16-10, 1

2. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional, 24-4, 3

3. Vincentian Academy, 19-8, NR

4. Monessen, 18-9, NR

5. Nazareth Prep, 21-4, 4

Out: Elk County Catholic, Lancaster Country Day

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Lincoln Park, Mars, Monessen, Moon, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vincentian Academy