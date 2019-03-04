Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for week of March 4, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Monday, March 4, 2019 | 5:35 PM

Let the fun begin. Five rounds will produce six champions in three weeks in the Pennsylvania boys basketball version of March Madness.

The state playoffs tip off this weekend with a lot of changes and head-to-head battles among teams in the Trib HSSN state rankings coming up in the next few weeks.

Heading into the PIAA postseason, the latest rankings saw five teams bounced from the top five and two teams lose their spots at the top of the heap.

Of the six No. 1 teams, half of them are from District 12, made up of public and private schools in and around Philadelphia.

There are now four WPIAL champs and one runner-up among the best in the state, with Mars still holding at No. 1 in Class 5A.

Here is the PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the week of March 4.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous

1. Kennedy Catholic, 22-3, 1

2. Roman Catholic, 22-4, 2

3. Abington, 27-1, 3

4. Boys Latin, 22-5, NR

5. Coatesville, 26-2, 4

Out: LaSalle College

Class 5A

1. Mars, 24-1, 1

2. Abington Heights, 23-2, 3

3. Archbishop Wood, 16-8, 5

4. Moon, 23-2, 2

5. Mastery Charter North, 19-6, 4

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast, 18-5, 4

2. Bethlehem Catholic, 25-3, 2

3. Imhotep Charter, 21-6, 1

4. Huntingdon, 24-0, 3

5. Scranton Prep, 22-3, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township, 26-1, 1

2. Neumann-Goretti, 19-7, 2

3. Camp Hill Trinity, 22-3, 3

4. Lincoln Park, 22-4, 4

5. Wyoming Seminary, 25-2, NR

Out: Wyncote Bishop McDevitt

Class 2A

1. Constitution, 19-9, 1

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 22-2, 2

3. Farrell, 21-3, 3

4. Bishop Guilfoyle, 23-2, NR

5. Math, Civics & Sciences, 18-9, 5

Out: Moravian Academy

Class A

1. Sankofa Freedom, 13-10, 5

2. Elk County Catholic, 25-0, 4

3. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional, 21-4, 1

4. Nazareth Prep, 10-3, NR

5. Lancaster Country Day, 19-4, NR

Out: Bishop Carroll, Halifax

