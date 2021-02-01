Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Feb. 1, 2021

Monday, February 1, 2021

Once nicknamed the Indians, Shady Side Academy is going through its first basketball season with a new nickname, the Bulldogs. Thus far for SSA opponents, their bark is just as intimidating as their bite.

Shady Side Academy is 4-0 in Section 3-3A, 6-0 overall.

The great start came after a delay to the season. The Bulldogs did not tip off until Jan. 13.

“Our school has taken covid very seriously,” Shady Side Academy coach David Vadnais said. “We have been in person the majority of the year, and that is the school’s priority. The school laid out very clear protocols that we needed to meet before practices could start. This made us come together as a group for a common goal. Although it was tough in the beginning, this has brought us together as a team. As a young team, it took the first couple of weeks for us to learn what systems would work best for us on offense and defense. To the credit of our team, they picked everything up quickly.”

At 3-0 coming into last week, the Bulldogs easily picked up win No. 4 in a nonsection game against Keystone Oaks on Tuesday, 78-29. The week ended Saturday with another lopsided victory, 62-33 in a section game against visiting Ligonier Valley.

“The main thing that stood out both Tuesday and Saturday was our ability to get big leads early,” Vadnais said. “We were able to get out in transition and score easy baskets. On the defensive side of the ball, we were able to make life difficult for both teams’ leading scorers.”

The middle game of their three-win week was not as easy but more impressive.

Shady Side Academy hosted Apollo-Ridge in a battle of undefeated teams in the section.

The Bulldogs jumped out on the Vikings, leading 14-5 after one quarter. After Apollo-Ridge fought back, Shady Side Academy delivered the knockout punch by outscoring the visitors 21-14 in the final quarter to secure a 56-45 triumph.

“It was a total team effort on Friday,” Vadnais said. “I don’t think we played our best basketball, but we were able score and get stops at crucial points in the game.”

Vadnais’ team is getting it done on both ends of the floor. On offense, Shady Side Academy has the fourth-highest scoring average in Class 3A.

“What the guys are picking up quickly is that we are at our best when we play unselfish basketball,” Vadnais said. “In the past we have relied on one or two guys to score the majority of our points. This year, we have eight different guys that could be our leading scorer on any given night. This is allowing us to play faster and try to push the ball in transition every chance we get.”

On defense, the Bulldogs are even better. Shady Side Academy has the stingiest defense in Class 3A, allowing only 37.7 points per game.

“Our guys have quickly realized that our defense is what starts our offense,” Vadnais said. “They have bought in and work extremely hard on that end of the floor. We are lucky that our guys are able to guard multiple positions, so that when we have to switch it does not hurt us. We have also rebounded as a team and done a good job for the most part of limiting teams to one shot.”

Shady Side Academy is a young and balanced scoring group. Starters are juniors Thompson Lau and Rian Fitzgerald, sophomore Ethan Salvia and a pair of talented freshmen in Eli Teslovich and Peter Kramer.

Coming off our bench, the Bulldogs rely heavily on juniors Alex Kramer, Owen Martens and Josh Chu.

Vadnais also relies on the special leadership of the lone senior, Garrett Fuhrer.

“He is currently our only senior that dresses for games,” Vadnais said. “He does not get a lot of minutes, but he could not be a better teammate. He works hard every day in practice and is the first guy to congratulate a teammate coming off the floor.”

Up next for Shady Side Academy is another section showdown. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs travel to South Allegheny to take on the Class 3A top-ranked Gladiators.

“Our guys are excited for the opportunity to play the top team in 3A,” Vadnais said. “South Allegheny is well coached and a talented team, but I like the group I get to coach.”

