Trib HSSN boys basketball team of the week for Feb. 14, 2023

By:

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 9:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle head coach Mark Walsh talks with an official during a game against Aliquippa on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Aliquippa High School.

This season has been a see-saw for the Seton LaSalle boys basketball team.

Good thing for the Rebels that they were on the upswing as the regular season concluded.

Following a 1-7 start, Seton LaSalle won seven straight games, including five consecutive section games, to finish in third place in Section 2-3A and earn the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Class 3A playoffs with an 11-10 record.

“We had some adversity we faced early on with some injuries,” Seton LaSalle coach Mark Walsh said. “Connor Spratt got hurt, and we were without our four seniors near Christmas time. The holidays were a humbling experience for us. We kept working, and we turned up the heat in practice. We thought Spratt was going to be out a long time, but he was able to come back.

“We had a big game at Keystone Oaks just when everybody came back and the place was packed and it was an emotional game. When we won that game, that kind of started us to the point where we’re going to really try to get rolling now.”

The week started for the Rebels with a home showdown against the four-time defending WPIAL champion Chargers of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, a team that beat Seton LaSalle earlier, 80-52.

The game was tight throughout and ended up tied at the end of regulation. The Rebels won it in OT, 53-51.

“One of the things we wanted to come out with was a tremendous amount of effort,” Walsh said. “We were able to come out and make some shots and gain some confidence early. We were able to get them in four trouble, and they weren’t able to knock down as many shots as last time. It was a great night for us and a really good high school basketball game.”

Spratt, a senior, led the Rebels with 23 points while junior Ian March scored 16 points and junior Hayden Merchant added 14.

There was no letdown for Seton LaSalle in its section finale Friday at Sto-Rox.

“This is a team that doesn’t get too high emotionally and doesn’t get too low emotionally,” Walsh said. “We worked really hard in practice the next couple of days and emphasized that was a really great win, but we had to put two in a row together.”

The Rebels outscored the Vikings 21-6 in the second quarter on their way to a convincing 69-47 win to finish third in the section with a record of 8-4.

“To go into Sto-Rox on their senior night was another important step in the direction we want to go,” Walsh said. “We came out strong in the first half, and it was a good night for us in a hard-fought battle. Sto-Rox is an athletic team and a tough team at home.

“For us to put those two (wins) together in the same week was really important for us as we keep moving forward.”

Spratt scored 33 points for Seton LaSalle and is averaging over 27 points per game this season.

“Connor does a really good job, and he’s a really hard worker,” Walsh said. “He has a tremendous outside shot. He’s a really good offensive player and a good-hearted kid too.”

The postseason for Seton LaSalle begins Monday with a trip to Washington (15-6) for a Class 3A first-round game against the Section 4-3A co-champion Little Prexies.

“I kind of thought that is where we might be seeded,” Walsh said. “I’ve been keeping an eye on Washington. I know they have a new coach, and I was able to see them play once. You talk about tradition and a school with a lot of pride, and that gym is as unique as any gym.

“I think the committee did a great job on 3A, and I think it’s a wide-open field. There’s a lot of teams that can beat a lot of teams, so we’re real excited.”

