Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Feb. 15, 2021

By:

Monday, February 15, 2021 | 9:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Ryan Greggerson grabs a rebound over Franklin Regional’s Jeffrey Downs on Feb. 12.

The holidays were not merry for the Gateway boys basketball program.

They could not play or practice because of the mandatory covid-19 related shutdown by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Then four days before Christmas, Gators head coach Alvis Rogers had to undergo heart bypass surgery after he complained of feeling tightness in his chest.

The surgery was a success, and he was released from the hospital four days later to begin his rehab.

Through January, Gateway struggled out of the gates, losing four of its first six games.

“It was very tough being away from my players and the game during rehab because I could not help them through the difficult times,” Rogers said.

With Rogers given a clean bill of health, he returned to coach the Gators on Feb. 5 against Penn Hills.

“I’m feeling very good, and it feels good be back on the sidelines,” Rogers said. “The doctors have given me the clearance with no restrictions.”

Gateway had won two of three heading into last week but was in fifth place in Section 3-5A with two big section games coming up.

On Tuesday the Gators traveled to Latrobe to play a Wildcats team that beat them earlier by 23 points. Gateway won, 74-68.

“It was a very big win for us because we are still in a position to make a run in the section,” Rogers said. “The way the guys hung in there during adversity and the way they played for each other and with each other was big.”

Junior Ryan Greggerson led the Gators with 21 points while junior Will Kromka added 18.

On Friday, Gateway returned home for a section showdown against Franklin Regional.

Leading 19-15 at the half, Gateway began the third quarter on a 24-0 run to blow out the Panthers, 66-28.

“The key against Franklin Regional was our defense, more specific, our press defense,” Rogers said. “They missed shots, but I think our defense had something to do with them missing shots.”

Sophomore Jaydon Carr scored 16 points for Gateway while Kromka added 14 points.

The two victories last week give Gateway five sections win, the same number as the three teams ahead of them in the standings: Penn Hills, Franklin Regional and Latrobe.

Kromka has led Gateway this season, averaging over 16 points per game.

“Will has been outstanding so far this season,” Rogers said. “He is playing like he is the player of the year in the section. When he starts rolling, the other guys feed off him.”

Rogers mentioned the strong play of Greggerson, Carr, sophomore MJ Stevenson and senior Quincy Germany. He also pointed out that the recent play of freshman Bryson Pavlik off the bench has given the Gators a nice boost.

Gateway looks to keep the arrow pointing up with thee more section games in the next 10 days, plus a nonsection challenge on Thursday against Class 6A top-ranked Upper St. Clair.

“From the beginning, I have said to the coaches that there is something special about this team,” Rogers said. “It’s exciting to see them grow as players and continue to get better as a team.”

