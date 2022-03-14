Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week: March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 8:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells battles Gateway’s Taili Thompson for a loose ball during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

Through six games, the Gateway boys basketball team didn’t look like a district final four team or a state elite eight squad.

The Gators were 3-3 and spinning their wheels.

After an early January loss to Penn Hills, Gateway found traction and ripped off six consecutive wins. Since that loss to the Indians, the Gators are 14-3.

“We started by working harder in practice and believing in each other,” Gateway coach Alvis Rogers said. “We came together as a team with better chemistry.”

Gateway has continued to be a force in the postseason.

After edging West Allegheny in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, the No. 6-seeded Gators stunned No. 3 Mars, 66-61, to earn a PIAA playoff berth and a spot in the district semifinals.

There, Gateway fell to defending champion New Castle, 72-62.

“It didn’t take that long after the lost to New Castle,” Rogers said about his team regrouping for the state playoffs. “We took a few days off to get over the initial shock of the loss and to refocus.”

A focused Gators squad hit the road to DuBois to face the District 9 champion Beavers.

After allowing 16 first-quarter points, Gateway limited DuBois to 16 total points in the final three quarters to win 58-32.

“The key to our first-round win in the state playoffs was our defensive pressure, both full and half court,” Rogers said.

Senior Ryan Greggerson and junior Jaydon Carr each scored 14 points for the Gators.

In the second round, Gateway knew that to get to Hershey, they had to beat Hershey.

In a tight game between foes from District 7 and District 3, the Gators came back to beat the Trojans in overtime, 62-59.

“The thing that stood out the most was how the players stayed calm and together when we got down midway in the fourth quarter,” Rogers said. “We also got defensive stops when needed.”

Rogers felt the second-round win was a total team effort.

“Jaydon Carr and Will Kromka took control of the game in the second half. Ryan Greggerson did a great job on the defensive side of the ball throughout the game and we got good play from our bench,” he said.

With junior Kaleb Pryor out in the playoffs, the Gators needed somebody to step up their game, which is exactly what Carr has done.

“Jaydon has been big for us all season,” Rogers said. “However, with Pryor not being able to play in the postseason, Jaydon took on more responsibility to become more of a leader and playmaker. It has carried over to the playoffs.”

The run of four postseason victories has put this Gators team where only one other team in school history has gone, the PIAA quarterfinals.

“It means a lot to the guys,” Rogers said. “Right now, we are one of the best eight teams in the state with a chance to make some history.”

The next obstacle is a big one. On Tuesday at Robert Morris, Gateway will try to hand WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands its first loss of the season.

“My only thought is we have a chance to do something special,” Rogers said.

