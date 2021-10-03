Trib HSSN broadcast listings for week of Oct. 4, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 5:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Matthew Petruzzi Jr. (34) and Keith Cushenberry celebrate on defense during their game against North Allegheny on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

There is nothing quite like another busy week of fall high school sports with a dash of winter scholastic sports sprinkled in during the first full week of October on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 6 of the high school football season with 29 WPIAL, District 6, District 9 and independent high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

We also have coverage of WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey, water polo and the opening of the PIHL season.

Plus, we have another set of the Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of Week 6, then a Saturday recap of Friday’s action.

Monday, Oct. 4

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football Week 6 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Shaler at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 5

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Norwin at Connellsville at 7:15 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Peters Township at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Water Polo – Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria Academy at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football Week 6 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Southmoreland at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 7

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Shenango at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Shaler at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 8

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Steam: Moon at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at Leechburg at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Connellsville at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: North Hills at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at West Mifflin at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mohawk at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Monessen at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Norwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Gateway at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Mars at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Highlands at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Greensburg Salem at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Blackhawk at Montour at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Waynesburg Central at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – California at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football – Westinghouse at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 10 Football – Video Stream: Farrell at Wilmington at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football – River Valley at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3 and on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Penns Manor at Cambria Heights at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Bradford at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week 6

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy at 2:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Cornell at Burgettstown at 1:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com