Trib HSSN broadcast listings for week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 7:14 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Khalil Barley-Morrow lifts Amir Key after scoring a touchdown against Upper St. Clair’s on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School.

We turn the calendar from September to October this week with plenty of high school sports on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 5 of the high school football season with 31 WPIAL, District 6, District 9 and independent high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

We also have coverage of WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and high school water polo and slow-pitch softball.

For band fans, we have video streaming of the Lawrence County Band Festival on Wednesday.

Plus, we have another set of the Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of Week Five, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.

Monday, Sept. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small-school preview of the WPIAL football Week 5 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: North Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Connellsville at Allderdice at 3:15 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 28

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Avonworth at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central at 5 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – McGuffey at Washington at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Water Polo – McDowell at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big-school preview of the WPIAL football Week 5 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: Carlynton at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Latrobe at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Band – Video Stream: Lawrence County Band Festival at 6:45 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 30

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Ellwood City Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 1

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Steam: North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: South Fayette at Moon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Kiski Area at North Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Latrobe at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Ringgold at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Beaver Falls at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Carmichaels at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Cornell at Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – South Park at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Franklin Regional at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Trinity at West Mifflin at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Greensburg Salem at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Beaver at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Linsley (WV) at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Northgate at Fort Cherry at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Leechburg at Jeannette at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

High School Football – Harbor Creek at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 10 Football – Video Stream: Wilmington at Sharpsville at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Cambria Heights at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Ridgway at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 2

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week 5

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Laurel at Freedom at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football – Uniontown at Brashear at 5 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Sunday, Oct. 3

High School Slow Pitch Softball – Bethel Park at North Allegheny doubleheader at 2 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com