Trib HSSN broadcasts for Week of Feb. 10-15

By:

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 11:19 PM

Woodland Hills’ Velton Kenney (1) looks to get by Penn Hills’ Wes Kropp (3) Jan. 14, 2020 at Woodland Hills.

The Path to the Pete is about to tip off as the WPIAL basketball postseason begins on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs starts with the Playoff Pairings Show on Tuesday and then first-round games Friday and Saturday.

We also have District 9 regular-season games and District 6 basketball playoff action.

Plus, we have coverage of the WPIAL and District 6 Class AA individual wrestling playoffs and the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires four times a week.

Monday, Feb. 10

WPIAL boys basketball — Live Video Stream: Uniontown at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL boys basketball — Woodland Hills at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL boys basketball — Butler at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball — Knoch at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL boys basketball — Greensburg Salem at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

District 9 boys basketball — Johnsonburg at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball playoff preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL basketball — Live Video Stream: Playoff Pairings Show at 7:00 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460, WJPA-AM 1450

Wednesday, Feb. 12

District 9 boys basketball — Brookville at Redbank Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Thursday, Feb. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL boys basketball playoff preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 14

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA Sectionals at 3 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA Sectional Finals and WPIAL First Round at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA First and Second Round at 10:30 a.m. on WBLF-AM 970

District 6 individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970

District 9 boys basketball — DuBois at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Feb. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: WPIAL playoff update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA Quarterfinals and Semifinals at 10 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class AA Championship and Consolation Finals at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio coverage on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA Semifinals at 10:30 a.m. on WBLF-AM 970

District individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA Championship and Consolation Finals at 6 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.