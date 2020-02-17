Trib HSSN broadcasts for Week of Feb. 17-23

By:

Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 9:10 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith attempts to block a shot by Mars’ Mihali Sfanos (33) while Franklin Regional’s Kadyn Hannah (14) looks for a potential rebound Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.

The Path to the Pete continues with more opening-round and second-round WPIAL basketball postseason play this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

HSSN has exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs with the final three days of the first round followed by three days of quarterfinals action as well as District 6 postseason basketball.

Plus, we have coverage of the WPIAL Class AAA sectional wrestling and PIAA Class AA regional individual wrestling, PIHL high school hockey and the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires four times a week here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Feb. 17

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: South Fayette vs. Franklin Regional at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Shaler vs. Gateway at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Laurel Highlands vs. Hampton at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — McKeesport vs. West Allegheny at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Quaker Valley vs. West Mifflin at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Freeport vs. Belle Vernon at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Knoch vs. New Castle at 6:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — McKeesport vs. Indiana at 6:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

District 6 boys basketball playoffs — Bishop McCort at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 boys basketball playoffs — Claysburg-Kimmel at United at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

TALK SHOW – Live Video Stream: Carlow Sports Talk at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TrobLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 18

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Hempfield vs. Peters Township at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Central Catholic vs. Penn-Trafford at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Pine-Richland vs. Connellsville at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson vs. Armstrong at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Gateway vs. Penn-Trafford at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Penn Hills vs. Plum at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Moon vs. Mars at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Monessen vs. Aquinas Academy at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Sewickley Academy vs. St. Joseph’s at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Avella vs. Propel Andrew Street at 6:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Clairton vs. Eden Christian Academy at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Greensburg Central Catholic vs. California at 8 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 girls basketball playoffs — Williamsburg at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Wednesday, Feb. 19

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: New Castle vs. Mt. Pleasant at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Belle Vernon vs. Derry at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Ambridge vs. Ringgold at 8 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Blackhawk vs. Elizabeth Forward at 8 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Derry vs. Freedom at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Seton LaSalle vs. Deer Lakes at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Avonworth vs. Brownsville at 6:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — East Allegheny vs. Charleroi at 6:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

District 6 girls basketball playoffs — Claysburg-Kimmel at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 girls basketball playoffs — Homer-Center at Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Thursday, Feb. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast – Video Stream: Recap of the first round of the WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Lincoln Park vs. Neshannock at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Seton LaSalle vs. Aliquippa at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — North Catholic vs. Carlynton at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — South Allegheny vs. Beaver Falls at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Vincentian Academy vs. Geibel Catholic at TBA on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Eden Christian Academy vs. Nazareth Prep at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Bishop Canevin vs. Union at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Cornell vs. Imani Christian at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Serra Catholic vs. Winchester Thurston at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Laurel vs. South Side at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Bishop Canevin vs. Riverview at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Ellis School at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 boys basketball playoffs — Southern Huntingdon at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 boys basketball playoffs — Purchase Line at Portage at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 girls basketball playoffs — Central Cambria at United at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Friday, Feb. 21

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 1 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970

Saturday, Feb. 22

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Class AAA-4 Sectional Prelims, Quarterfinals and Semifinals at 10 a.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Class AAA-4 Sectional Championship and Consolation Finals at 4 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA individual wrestling playoffs —Class AA Semifinals at 10:30 a.m. on WBLF-AM 970

PIAA individual wrestling playoffs — Class AA Championship and Consolation Finals at 5:30 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.