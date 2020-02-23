Trib HSSN broadcasts for Week of Feb. 24-March 1

Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 6:15 PM

The Path to the Pete concludes with the WPIAL basketball semifinals and championship games from Pitt this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

HSSN continues exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs with three days of the final four followed by three days of video-streamed championship games from Petersen Events Center. We also have District 6 and D-9 postseason basketball.

Plus, we have coverage of the WPIAL Class AAA individual wrestling championships with video stream of the finals, the WPIAL AAA and AA boys and girls swimming championships video streamed Thursday and Friday and the Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires five times this week.

Monday, Feb. 24

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa at 8 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: North Catholic vs. South Allegheny at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Vincentian Academy vs. Nazareth Prep at 6:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Bishop Canevin vs. Cornell at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — North Catholic vs. Blackhawk at 6:15 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Southmoreland vs. Central Valley at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Serra Catholic vs. Laurel at 6:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Bishop Canevin vs. Ellis School at 6:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 boys basketball playoffs — Homer-Center vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at 7:30 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 girls basketball playoffs — Penns Manor vs. Bishop McCort at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: Preview of Tuesday WPIAL boys and girls basketball semifinals on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Laurel Highlands vs. Thomas Jefferson at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Chartiers Valley vs. Mars at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Winchester Thurston at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Sto-Rox vs. Shenango at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Bethel Park vs. Mt. Lebanon at 6:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — North Allegheny vs Upper St. Clair at 6:15 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Rochester vs. Clairton at 6:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — West Greene vs. Sewickley Academy at 6:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 boys basketball playoffs — Brookville vs. Kane at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

District 9 girls basketball playoffs — Punxsutawney vs. St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: Preview of Wednesday WPIAL boys and girls basketball semifinals on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Butler vs. Upper St. Clair at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Highlands vs. Blackhawk 8 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: New Castle vs. Belle Vernon at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Chartiers Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson at 8 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Woodland Hills vs. Trinity at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Beaver vs. Avonworth at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Mohawk vs. Carlynton at 6:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Feb. 27

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 3A Championship Game at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class A Championship Game at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 2A Championship Game at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL swimming championships — Live Video Stream: Boys and Girls Class AAA Day One at 9:45 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL swimming championships — Live Video Stream: Boys and Girls Class AA Day One at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast — Recap of Thursday’s WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 5A Championship Game at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 2A Championship Game at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 4A Championship Game at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class A Championship Game at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL swimming championships — Live Video Stream: Boys and Girls Class AAA Day Two at 9:45 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL swimming championships — Live Video Stream: Boys and Girls Class AA Day Two at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Class AAA Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA individual wrestling playoffs — Class AAA Northwest Regional Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970

District 9 girls basketball playoffs — Moniteau vs. Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Feb. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast — Recap of Friday’s WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 6A Championship Game at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 4A Championship Game at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 6A Championship Game at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 5A Championship Game at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class 3A Championship Game at 11 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Class AAA Semifinals at 10 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL individual wrestling playoffs — Live Video Stream: Class AAA Championship and Consolation Finals at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA individual wrestling playoffs — Class AAA Northwest Regional Semifinals at 10 a.m. on WBLF-AM 970

PIAA individual wrestling playoffs — Class AAA Northwest Regional Championship and Consolation Finals at 6 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970

Sunday, March 1

Rebel Yell Podcast — Recap of Saturday’s WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.