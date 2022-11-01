Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5

Monday, October 31, 2022 | 6:38 PM

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of opening night of the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs on Friday with coverage concluding with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

We also have video coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball semifinals and championship matches.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 10 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Oct. 31

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Video Stream: Waynesburg Central vs. Springdale at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Avonworth vs. North Catholic at 8 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Video Stream: Latrobe vs. South Fayette at 6 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Quaker Valley vs Freeport at 6 p.m. on the High Tops Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Video Stream: Mapletown vs. Frazier at 6 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com AND on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin vs. Serra Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of the opening night of the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 3

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Championship – Video Stream: Peters Township/Mt. Lebanon winner vs. Seneca Valley/North Allegheny winner at TBD p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 2A Championship – Video Stream: Beaver/Quaker Valley winner vs. Deer Lakes/South Park winner at TBD p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Nov. 4

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 5A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: North Hills at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 5A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020 and KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 5A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on the Pine-Richland TV Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 5A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A First Round – Video Stream: Hampton at Montour at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A First Round – Video Stream: Blackhawk at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A First Round – Video Stream: Mars at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A First Round – Video Stream: West Allegheny at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A First Round – Video Stream: Latrobe at Highlands at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A First Round – Video Stream: Southmoreland at West Mifflin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A First Round – Video Stream: Mohawk at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A First Round – Video Stream: Burrell at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A First Round – Video Stream: Washington at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A First Round – Video Stream: Western Beaver vs. Ligonier Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A First Round – Video Stream: Apollo-Ridge at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Leechburg at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WANB-FM 105.1, WANB-AM 1210

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Monessen at Fort Cherry at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A First Round – East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A First Round – Deer Lakes at Beaver at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class A Championship – Video Stream: Waynesburg Central/Springdale winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic/Freedom winner at TBD p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class A Championship – Video Stream: Sewickley Academy/Winchester Thurston winner vs. Eden Christian Academy/Charleroi winner at TBD p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Nov. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football playoff games in Week Ten

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Championship – Video Stream: Pine-Richland/Butler winner vs. Fox Chapel/Seneca Valley winner at TBD p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 3A Championship – Video Stream: Ambridge/Plum winner vs. Montour/Moon winner at TBD p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 3A Championship – Video Stream: Plum/Moon winner vs. Latrobe/Mars winner at TBD p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 2A Championship – Video Stream: South Park/Mt. Pleasant winner vs. Avonworth/Beaver/North Catholic winner at TBD p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Championship – Video Stream: Penn-Trafford/North Allegheny winner vs. Seneca Valley/Pine-Richland winner at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 3A Championship – Video Stream: Latrobe/South Fayette winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/North Catholic winner at 5:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 2A Championship – Video Stream: Avonworth/Shenango winner vs. Quaker Valley/Freeport winner at 3:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A Championship – Video Stream: Mapletown/Frazier winner vs. Bishop Canevin/Serra Catholic winner at 1:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com