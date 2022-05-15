Trib HSSN broadcasts set to begin for baseball, softball, spring sports playoffs

Sunday, May 15, 2022 | 6:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Josie Straigis (11) is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Thomas Jefferson on April 21.

The curtain is about to rise on the final district party of the school year. Let the games of the 2022 spring sports postseason begin this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have exclusive video and audio diamond action from the WPIAL baseball and softball first round and quarterfinals and the District 6 Heritage Conference baseball and softball title games.

HSSN also has opening round and quarterfinals matches in the 2022 WPIAL boys volleyball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse playoffs.

Plus, we continue our district diamond updates with three new Rebel Yell podcasts dedicated to the WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs with recaps of each postseason after each round.

Monday, May 16

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a preview of the first round on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Preliminary Round – McKeesport vs. Connellsville at 6:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A First Round – Baldwin vs. Norwin at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 6A First Round – Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A Preliminary Round – Carlynton vs. Fort Cherry at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Baseball Playoffs: Heritage Conference Championship – Marion Center vs. United at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

Tuesday, May 17

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round – Chartiers Valley vs. Mars at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round – Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round – Fox Chapel vs. West Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round – Plum vs. Shaler at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round – Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A First Round – Mt. Pleasant vs. Yough at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A First Round – Derry vs. New Brighton at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A First Round – Southmoreland vs. Avonworth at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A First Round – Keystone Oaks vs. Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A First Round – California vs. Burgettstown at 4:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A First Round – Bentworth vs. Neshannock at 3 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A First Round – Fort Cherry vs. Shenango at 5 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A First Round – Beth-Center vs. Serra Catholic at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round – McKeesport/Connellsville winner vs. Peters Township at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round – Waynesburg Central vs. South Park at 2 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round – McGuffey vs. Deer Lakes at 4:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round – Northgate vs. Seton LaSalle at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round – Shady Side Academy vs. Laurel at 1 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round – Apollo-Ridge vs. Carmichaels at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class A First Round – Riverview vs. Bishop Canevin at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class A First Round – Jefferson-Morgan vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class A First Round – Western Beaver vs. West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round – Upper St. Clair vs. North Hills at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round – Latrobe vs. West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round – Connellsville vs. Trinity at 5 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round – Hampton vs. Armstrong at 5 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round – South Park vs. Waynesburg Central at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class A First Round – Mapletown vs. Bishop Canevin at 3 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class A First Round – St. Joseph vs. Jefferson-Morgan at 6 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse Playoffs: Class 3A First Round – Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, May 18

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A First Round – Hempfield vs. Seneca Valley at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A First Round – Elizabeth Forward vs. Beaver at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A First Round – Quaker Valley vs. Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A First Round – Uniontown vs. Knoch at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals – Bethel Park vs. Seneca Valley at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals – West Mifflin vs. Highlands at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals – Central Valley vs. Freeport at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Quarterfinals – Bentworth vs. Ligonier Valley at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A First Round – Blackhawk vs. Yough at 3 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A First Round – New Castle vs. Belle Vernon at 5 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A First Round – Burgettstown vs. Laurel at 5 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A First Round – Carlynton/Fort Cherry winner vs. Neshannock at 5 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals – Canon-McMillan vs. Pine-Richland at 3 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals – (If NA wins on Monday) North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round – Mohawk vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round – Carmichaels vs. Seton LaSalle at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Softball Playoffs: Heritage Conference Championship – River Valley vs. Cambria Heights at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals – Penn-Trafford/Pine-Richland winner at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 19

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a recap of the first round and a preview of the quarterfinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class A Quarterfinals – To be determined on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 5A, Class 3A, Class A Quarterfinals – To be determined on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Quarterfinals – Thomas Jefferson/Plum winner at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Quarterfinals – Derry/Trinity winner at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals – Latrobe/Upper St. Clair winner at North Allegheny at TBA p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals – (If NA wins on Tuesday) North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, May 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly softball podcast with a recap of the first round and a preview of the quarterfinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com