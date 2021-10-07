Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 6

Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 6:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Joe Cotton eludes North Hills’ Caleb Armstead during their game Sept. 17.

Welcome to Week 6, where the feeling out process continues.

We are one week shy of the “Stretch Run,” so the line between contenders and pretenders remain very much blurred.

The WPIAL’s largest classification features two big showdowns again. This marks the second straight week that the four top teams are squaring off with Mt. Lebanon hosting Central Catholic for the 6A lead and Canon-McMillan visiting Seneca Valley to remain in a tie for second place.

A postponement update: Three WPIAL football games this weekend have been canceled and are considered forfeits. Ligonier Valley forfeits to Serra Catholic in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference, Seton LaSalle forfeits to Sto-Rox in 2A Three Rivers Conference, and Imani Christian forfeits to Clairton in A Eastern Conference.

Also, the Uniontown at Washington nonconference game and the Brashear vs. University Prep City League game have been postponed.

These six contests are worth checking out Friday in Week 6. All can be seen on HSSN.

Class 6A

No. 3 Canon-McMillan (2-1, 4-2) at No. 5 Seneca Valley (2-1, 4-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Nextier Stadium, Seneca Valley

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan; Ron Butschle, Seneca Valley

Last week: Canon-McMillan defeated Hempfield, 45-27; Seneca Valley lost to Central Catholic, 35-0

Players to watch: Michael Evans, Canon-McMillan (Soph., 6-1, 190, QB); Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (Jr., 6-4, 210, QB)

Four downs

1. Canon-McMillan scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters last week, then when Hempfield pulled to within nine points after three quarters, the Big Macs put the game away with 17 fourth-quarter points. Senior running back Ryan Angott rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Sophomore quarterback Michael Evans continues to shine for the blue and gold. The coaches’ son threw for 163 yards and connected with Kent McMahon on a scoring pass, plus he scored on a 6-yard run to move Canon-McMillan alone into third place in 6A.

3. It was a rough night for visiting Seneca Valley in a shutout loss to Central Catholic in a battle for a share of first place in 6A. It was the first time the Raiders were shut out in a game since losing 48-0 in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game to McKeesport in 2015.

4. While the Raiders were unable to put points on the board against the vaunted Vikings defense, they did move the ball thanks to junior quarterback Graham Hancox. He hit on 20 of 38 passes for 269 yards but did throw two interceptions.

Extra point: Seneca Valley beat Canon-McMillan last year, 31-17, in a game that helped the Raiders make the playoffs and kept Canon-McMillan out. Seneca Valley also won in 2018 and 2019 since the two teams started playing together in one 6A conference. The Raiders lead the all-time series 5-3 with the Big Macs’ last victory over SV coming in 2003, 35-14.

Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference

No. 1 Moon (1-0, 6-0) at Peters Township (0-1, 4-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Peters Township Stadium

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJPA-FM 95.3

Coaches: Ryan Linn, Moon; T.J. Plack, Peters Township

Last week: Moon defeated South Fayette, 28-13; Peters Township lost to Upper St. Clair, 31-3

Players to watch: Tyler McGowan, Moon (Sr., 6-1, 175, QB); Andrew Massucci, Peters Township (Sr., 5-10, 170, K)

Four downs

1. The Moon machine kept humming along toward a sixth win in six games last week against South Fayette. Senior running back Dylan Sleva rushed for 116 yards and scored on a fourth-quarter 22-yard run that sealed the deal on the Tigers’ 28-13 win over the visiting Lions.

2. Tigers quarterback Tyler McGowan did damage in Week 5 with his arm and his legs. The senior connected on 9 of 12 passes for 145 yards and a 57-yard strike to senior Taite Beachy to open up the second half, plus he rushed for 104 yards and scored on a 22-yard scamper.

3. You don’t have to be a math whiz to figure out Peters Township after six games. In their four victories, the Indians average over 35 points per game. In their two losses, including last week, PT has scored a total of three points.

4. The Indians avoided a second shutout this year thanks to their senior kicker who has proven to be a weapon in his career at Peters Township. Andrew Massucci actually gave PT the lead last week with an opening quarter 38-yard field goal, but it wasn’t enough in a 28-point loss to Upper St. Clair.

Extra point: Peters Township beat Moon last season, 26-3. PT also won a meeting in 2018 while the two teams split in 2019 with the Tigers winning in the regular season while the Indians won the rematch, 33-7, in the 5A quarterfinals. These schools met only three other times before 2018 with Moon winning all three.

Class 4A Parkway Conference

No. 3 Aliquippa (1-0)(4-1) at Chartiers Valley (1-0, 4-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Chartiers Valley Stadium

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa; Dan Knause, Chartiers Valley

Last week: Aliquippa defeated Beaver, 35-7; Chartiers Valley defeated Blackhawk, 28-13

Players to watch: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa (Fr., 5-9, 170, RB); Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (Sr., 6-0, 171, QB)

Four downs

1. Aliquippa successfully opened up defense of its Parkway Conference title with a victory over Beaver. The Quips led 28-0 at the half and evoked a running clock with a third-quarter touchdown. Sophomore Quentin Goode hit senior Cyair Clark on a pair of second-quarter touchdown tosses.

2. Another star is rising in the land of the Quips. Freshman running back Tiqwai Hayes rushed for 208 yards on 23 carries and scored on runs of 14 and 6 yards for Aliquippa. He now has 481 yards on 58 carries with six touchdowns in his first varsity season.

3. Chartiers Valley earned its first back-to-back wins of the season with a conference-opening triumph over host Blackhawk last week. Penn State recruit Lamont Payne had seven receptions for 122 yards and touchdown catches of 3, 12 and 56 yards in the Colts’ 28-13 victory.

4. It was another big game through the air and on the ground for Colts senior quarterback Anthony Mackey. He was 13 of 23 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns, plus he led CV in rushing for a second straight week with 106 yards and a game-clinching 13-yard scoring run.

Extra point: Just two years ago, Chartiers Valley was in 5A and Aliquippa, a true Class A school by enrollment, was in 3A. In a battle of undefeated teams last season, the Quips defeated the Colts, 35-6. Aliquippa leads the all-time series, 4-1. Chartiers Valley’s only gridiron win over Aliquippa came in 1985, 15-14.

Class 3A Interstate Conference

No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 4-2) at South Allegheny (2-1)(2-4)

7 p.m. Friday, Glassport Stadium

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Mike Collodi, Elizabeth Forward; Frank Cortazzo, South Allegheny

Last week: Elizabeth Forward defeated South Park, 48-0; South Allegheny defeated Brownsville; 63-6

Players to watch: Kyle Flournoy, Elizabeth Forward (Sr., 5-9, 186, RB); Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny (Sr., 5-11, 177, RB/LB)

Four downs

1. In a much-anticipated battle for first place last week in the 3A Interstate Conference, Elizabeth Forward blew away South Park, 48-0. The Warriors scored all of their points in the first two quarters with junior quarterback Zion White completing all four of his passes, two of which went for touchdowns.

2. Warriors senior running back Kyle Flournoy continues to lead the ground attack, averaging nearly seven yards a carry. Flournoy ran for 68 yards and scored on touchdowns runs of 14 and 10 yards, giving him five touchdowns on the season.

3. After losing their first four games, South Allegheny continues to rebound with two straight wins, including a rout of Brownsville in Week 5. The offense is averaging nearly 60 points in conference wins over Yough and Brownsville after scoring only 36 points combined in their first four games.

4. The Gladiators have a balanced attack on offense with running back Kavan Markwood leading the way. The senior scored twice in the win over the Falcons last week, giving him a team-high seven touchdowns in the last three weeks.

Extra point: Last year, these teams met for the first time in 25 years and played an instant classic. With the score tied 14-14 at the end of regulation, Vernon Settles hit Chase Whatton on a 10-yard scoring pass in overtime. The Warriors then stopped the Gladiators’ Antonio Epps on fourth down at the 1-yard line to secure the victory. Elizabeth Forward leads the all-time series, 9-6-2, with the South Allegheny’s last win over EF coming in 1994, 8-7.

Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference

Mohawk (3-0, 4-2) at Beaver Falls (2-1, 2-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Reeves Field, Geneva College

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WBVP-AM 1230 and FM 99.3

Coaches: Tim McCutcheon, Mohawk; Nick Nardone, Beaver Falls

Last week: Mohawk defeated Riverside, 37-0; Beaver Falls defeated New Brighton, 39-18

Players to watch: John Voss, Mohawk (Sr., 6-1, 225, QB); Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (Sr., 6-0, 175, QB)

Four downs

1. The turnaround season continued in Week 5 for Mohawk. After losing two of their first three games, both to Class A teams, the Warriors have done an about-face once conference play began. The team shut out Riverside last week to improve to 3-0 atop the MAC.

2. Warriors quarterback John Voss continues to prove he is boss. The senior threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns, with all of his scoring strikes going to senior wide receiver Marc Conti, who also scored against the Panthers on a 55-yard touchdown run.

3. Another team that started slow but is playing much better in conference play is defending WPIAL 2A champion Beaver Falls. Last week at New Brighton, the Tigers broke open a tied game by outscoring the Lions 33-12 in the second and third quarters to cruise to a 21-point victory, their second straight.

4. Tigers quarterback Jaren Brickner continues to lead the way through the air and on the ground. The senior was 16 of 27 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns, plus he led the rushing attack with 77 yards and two scoring runs.

Extra point: Beaver Falls rolled past host Mohawk last year, 49-14. It continued a trend of the Tigers dominating the Warriors. In the last eight meetings between the schools dating to 2009, Beaver Falls is 8-0 and has outscored Mohawk, 374-69. In fact, the Tigers lead the all-time series, 16-1 with the Warriors’ lone victory coming in 2000, 31-28.

Class A Tri-County South Conference

Monessen (2-1, 3-3) at Carmichaels (2-1, 4-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Carmichaels Area Athletic Field

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Wade Brown, Monessen; Ron Gallagher, Carmichaels

Last week: Monessen lost to Mapletown, 15-8; Carmichaels lost to West Greene, 41-20

Players to watch: Daevon Burke, Monessen (Soph., 5-8, 210, RB/LB); Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (Sr., 6-2, 190, QB/S)

Four downs

1. Despite losing in Week 5, this continues to be a turnaround season for Monessen after going winless in 2020. The seven-point loss to Mapletown ended a three-game winning streak for the Greyhounds after going a combined 4-13 in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

2. Greyhounds young running back Daevon Burke was a bright spot last week when the offense was limited to only one touchdown. The sophomore rushed for 116 yards, with 80 of those yards coming on a first-quarter touchdown run that combined with the 2-point conversion, gave Monessen a brief one-point lead.

3. Carmichaels saw a two-game winning streak end in Week 5 with a loss in a Tri-County South Conference battle for first place with host West Greene, 41-20. Seniors Zack Kerik and Michael Stewart scored touchdowns for the Mighty Mikes.

4. Even though the team lost to the Pioneers and dropped into a tie for second place, Mighty Mikes quarterback Trenton Carter had another big night. The senior threw for 136 yards and a touchdown while also leading Carmichaels on the ground with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Extra point: Carmichaels was awarded a forfeit victory last year when Monessen could not play its final three games of the season. The last time these schools met on the field was in 2017 when the Mighty Mikes won, 33-15. Carmichaels has won the last three meetings since Monessen won, 21-0 10 years ago. The Greyhounds lead the all-times series, 21-8.

