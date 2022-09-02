Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 1

By:

Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 7:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner works out during a preseason practice.

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

While most teams decided to suit up and play in Week Zero, this is opening night for a few WPIAL teams.

All of the games this weekend around the district are once again nonconference matchups with the exception of one of our six-pack previews below.

The smallest shall be first according to the WPIAL schedulers as Class 6A — by far, the smallest classification in district football with only five teams — will start the ball rolling on conference games right off the bat.

Below are some of the top contests around the WPIAL that you can watch or listen to on Friday here on Trib HSSN.

Class 6A

No. 3 North Allegheny (1-0) at No. 5 Canon-McMillan (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Big Mac Stadium, Canonsburg

On the air: Audio stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Art Walker, North Allegheny; Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan

Last week: North Allegheny 41, Allderdice 0; Penn-Trafford 35, Canon-McMillan 28

Players to watch: Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (Jr., 6-0, 190, QB); Michael Evans, Canon-McMillan (Jr., 6-1, 205, QB/LB)

Four downs

1. It was a nice clean start to the 2022 season on both sides of the ball for North Allegheny in Week Zero. The NA defense shut out defending City League champion Allderdice, limiting the passing game to only 13 yards and two interceptions and the Dragons rushing attack to under 100 yards. Junior running back Tyree Alualu rushed for 93 yards and scored three touchdowns.

2. Tigers quarterback Logan Kushner threw for nearly 1,500 yards last season. His junior campaign began with a strong 11 of 17 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns — of 6 yards to Alualu, 10 to senior Nate Spak and 35 yards to junior Daniel Sellers.

3. Canon-McMillan also opened the season in Week Zero against a defending champion as it fell at home to 2021 Class 5A winner Penn-Trafford. Canon-Mac fell behind early and trailed, 28-7 at halftime. They fought back and made things interesting thanks to three touchdown receptions by senior Austyn Winkleblech, a 69-yarder in the first half and 64-yard and 5-yard scoring catches in the second half.

4. The Big Macs’ second-half comeback was led by junior quarterback Michael Evans, the head coach’s son. He connected on 13 of 22 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, three to Winkleblech and a 72-yard strike to senior Ben Urso.

Historic factoids: The Big Macs have never beaten the Tigers in seven previous meetings, including 0-3 in the WPIAL playoffs. North Allegheny beat Canon-McMillan, 41-6, in the 2002 Class 4A first round, prevailed again, 48-7, in the 2019 6A quarterfinals and then last year, the Tigers beat the Big Macs, 49-26, again in the 6A quarterfinals. In that game, NA quarterback Kushner threw for 260 yards and a touchdowns and ran for a score.

Nonconference

Bethel Park (1-0) at Mt. Lebanon (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Mt. Lebanon Stadium

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Brian DeLallo, Bethel Park; Bob Palko, Mt. Lebanon

Last week: Bethel Park 22, North Hills 10; Gateway 21, Mt. Lebanon 6

Players to watch: Austin Caye (Sr., 5-10, 185, RB/S); Nate Sala (Sr., 5-11, 175, RB/DB)

Four downs

1. With plenty of experience returning from a playoff team last fall, Bethel Park began the season with a 12-point home win over North Hills. BP sophomore quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer completed 10 of 19 passes for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns while the only Indians’ touchdown came on a kickoff return.

2. Senior running back Austin Caye was the workhorse for the Black Hawks ground game. He carried the ball 21 times and finished with 186 yards rushing, an average of nearly nine yards per carry. Sophomore Ryan Petras opened the scoring for BP with a 17-yard scoring run.

3. All good things must come to an end. The 15-game winning streak built during the 2021 dream season by Mt. Lebanon ended on opening night with a loss to Class 5A top-ranked Gateway, 21-6. The Blue Devils were held off the scoreboard until a fourth quarter 3-yard run by junior Beckham Dee.

4. This is the Blue Devils’ home opener as they tip a cap to the 2021 WPIAL and PIAA 6A champions. They also hope to get the offense going. In last week’s loss to the Gators, the combination of senior Alex Gevaudan and sophomore David Shields were 12 of 27 for 116 yards. Senior Nate Sala led the Lebo ground attack with 62 yards on 13 carries.

Historic factoids: These South Hills neighbors met for the first time in four years last season with Mt. Lebanon shutting out Bethel Park, 28-0. BP won the previous meeting, 34-24, in 2017. Overall, this black-and-blue rivalry has been painful for the Black Hawks. The Blue Devils have the edge, 45-13, including WPIAL playoff wins in 1980 and 1984.

Aliquippa (0-0) at Armstrong (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Armstrong Stadium

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa; Frank Fabian, Armstrong

Last week: Aliquippa did not play; Armstrong defeated Valley, 42-7

Players to watch: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa (Soph., 6-0, 190, RB); Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (Sr., 6-5, 225, QB)

Four downs

1. The defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A champions are pacing themselves in the hopes of driving down Repeat Boulevard. Alquippa did not play in Week Zero after winning its final 12 games of the 2021 season.

2. There are high expectation for Quips sophomore running back Tiqwai Hayes after he exploded onto the district scene with a big freshman season. Hayes rushed for 1,746 yards on 245 carries a year ago. He scored 23 touchdowns. Aliquippa returns eight starters on offense, including junior quarterback Quintin Goode.

3. It was a good start to the season for a team expected to contend for the 4A-Greater Allegheny Conference crown this season. Armstrong scored 22 first-quarter points and added two more scores in the second to take a commanding lead, 36-0, at halftime. Sophomore Ian Olsen only caught two passes, but they went for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

4. A lot of eyes are on River Hawks senior quarterback Cadin Olden, and his opening act in 2022 was a hit. Olsen connected on 12 of 17 passes for 280 yards and five touchdown tosses, plus he also used his legs to score on a run in a rout of Valley.

Historic factoids: This is the first meeting between Aliquippa and Armstrong. However, the Quips do have a little history with the two schools that merged to form Armstrong in 2016. The last meeting between Aliquippa and Kittanning was in a 2014 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff game, won by the Quips, 55-20. The first meeting between the schools took place 99 years ago when Aliquippa prevailed, 30-0, in 1923. The Quips beat Ford City three times, all in the district postseason: 28-7 in 2001, 31-7 in 2004 and 26-7 in 2010.

Avonworth (1-0) at No. 4 Central Valley (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Sarge Alberts Stadium, Central Valley

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

Coaches: Duke Johncour, Avonworth; Mark Lyons, Central Valley

Last week: Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Valley 43, Trinity 20

Players to watch: Luke Hilyard, Avonworth (Sr., 5-10, 205, RB/LB); Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley (Sr., 5-10, 182, RB/LB)

Four downs

1. Avonworth carried the WPIAL banner in Week Zero in a victory over District 10 Grove City. The ‘Lopes led 21-0 at halftime and never looked back. Senior quarterback Nate Harper hit on 9 of 19 passes for 125 yards for the 2019 Class 2A champions.

2. While Harper was having success for the Antelopes through the air, senior Luke Hilyard did the damage to the Eagles defense on the ground. Hilyard carried the ball 23 times and rushed for 240 yards and scored all four Avonworth touchdowns on runs of 55, 4, 1 and 3 yards.

3. The longest current winning streak in the WPIAL and in the PIAA is alive and well as Central Valley opened a new season in Week Zero with a 43-20 win over Trinity. Win No. 28 in a row came as CV raced out to a halftime lead of 24-6, then scored 19 unanswered third-quarter points to put the game away.

4. A big part of the Warriors’ dominance the last few years was the play of Sean FitzSimmons, now a freshman at Pitt. This season, a new FitzSimmons is making a name for himself. Senior running back Bret FitzSimmons rushed for 108 yards and scored three touchdowns on runs of 24, 1 and 50 yards in the opening night victory.

Historic factoids: This is only the second meeting between the schools with the first coming last year in a Class 3A Northwest Six Conference game. Central Valley scored three times in the first nine minutes and Landon Alexander rushed for 157 yards as the Warriors beat the Antelopes, 43-6. The conference game scheduled in 2020 was postponed due to covid-19. Avonworth was 1-0 against Center and 5-11 against Monaca, the two schools that merged to form Central Valley. Monaca beat Avonworth in the 2008 WPIAL playoffs, 17-6, with the Antelopes winning in the 2009 postseason over the Indians, 27-0.

Laurel (1-0) at Neshannock (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Bob Bleggi Stadium, Neshannock

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Brian Cooper, Laurel; Fred Mozzocio, Neshannock

Last week: Laurel 63, New Brighton 7; Neshannock 45, Sharon 28

Players to watch: Chase Tinstman, Laurel (Sr., 6-1, 192, QB/SB); Jonny Huff, Neshannock (Sr., 6-1, 180, QB/CB)

Four downs

1. While Laurel has moved down to Class A this year, it is opening up with three nonconference opponents from Class 2A. In Week Zero, the Spartans dominated former MAC foe New Brighton, winning by 56 points. Laurel led 42-0 by halftime thanks to a balanced rushing attack with four runners rushing for at least 47 yards.

2. They didn’t need to be strong through the air, but the green and white had success with senior quarterback Chase Tinstman. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 75 yards and a 9-yard pass to Landon Smith, plus he rushed for three short scores.

3. On a rough weekend for WPIAL football teams playing outside of District 7, Neshannock was one of the few to wave a victory banner after its 17-point win over District 10 Sharon. The Lancers used a big fourth quarter to take control, outscoring the Tigers 21-7 after entering the final quarter with a slim three-point lead.

4. What a huge night for Lancers quarterback Jonny Huff. The senior connected on 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, plus the dual threat kept the ball 27 times, rushing for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Historic factoids: Laurel defeated Neshannock, 35-6, last fall as then-senior Kobe Derosa threw for 86 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 150 yards and two scores. The Spartans’ win was their first against their Lawrence County rival since 2009, ending the Lancers’ four-game series win streak. Laurel leads the all-time series, 27-21-1.

Washington (1-0) at No. 3 Clairton (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Neil Brown Stadium, Clairton

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Mike Bosnic, Washington; Wayne Wade, Clairton

Last week: Washington 54, Monessen 22; Westinghouse 40, Clairton 8

Players to watch: Davoun Fuse, Washington (Sr., 6-4, 190, QB/WR/S); Capone Jones, Clairton (Sr., 6-0, 170, QB)

Four downs

1. Washington is the team to beat in the Class 2A Century Conference and showed why with a strong start to the season at home in Week Zero with a 32-point win over Monessen. Logan Carlisle got a taste of the quarterback position and did well, completing 9 of 13 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

2. The Little Prexies are led by one of the top players in the district in Rutgers recruit Davoun Fuse, a senior. He showed off his versatility last week with a 16-yard touchdown pass, plus he had four receptions for 113 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per catch.

3. It was a rough start to the new season for Clairton, as the Bears marched to Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh with high hopes, only to return home with a 32-point loss to Westinghouse. It didn’t help that the Bears were flagged 13 times for 107 yards against the City League power Bulldogs.

4. The Bears only managed eight points in the loss to the Bulldogs and could never get their offense going. The Clairton ground attack was held to only 72 yards. The yong Bears will need a huge effort in their home opener Friday against Class 2A power Washington to avoid a third 0-2 start in the last four years.

Historic factoids: This is the second straight year these district powers collide and the 14th overall meeting. Last season, Davoun Fuse scored four touchdowns as Washington rolled at home over Clairton, 43-19. That contest was the first time the programs met in 10 years with the Bears beating the Little Prexies, 42-14, in 2011. The very first meeting between the two took place 90 years ago as Washington edged Clairton, 7-6, in 1932.