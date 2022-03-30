Trib HSSN Final Boys Basketball State Rankings for 2021-22
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
The 2022 PIAA boys basketball championships are in the books with five new state champions and one perfect repeat performance.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defeated Constitution for a second straight year to win back-to-back PIAA Class 2A titles.
The Chargers became only the second school in the 102 years of the PIAA boys basketball playoffs to win two straight state titles with undefeated records. OLSH was 24-0 last season and finished 28-0 this year.
The only other school to double perfection was Darby-Colwyn in 1962-1963. That school merged and is now part of the William Penn school district near Philadelphia.
OLSH also tied the state record for most consecutive wins. The 92-71 victory over the Generals was the Chargers’ 68th straight win, tying the nearly 50-year-old record set by West Philadelphia in the mid-1970s.
Bishop Canevin also won a state title from the WPIAL. The Crusaders’ Class A win over St. John Neumann, 64-47, gave the school its first PIAA boys basketball crown.
The rest of the weekend belonged to District 12.
Roman Catholic (6A), Neumann-Goretti (5A), Imhotep Charter (4A) and Devon Prep (3A) all took home gold to the Philadelphia area after impressive wins at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Here is the final top 5 in each of the six classifications for the 2021-2022 season. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. Roman Catholic (24-4) (12) (1)
2. Archbishop Wood (21-8) (12) (2)
3. Lower Merion (27-4) (1) (3)
4. Fox Chapel (27-2) (7) (4)
5. North Hills (26-2) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Imhotep Charter (28-4) (12) (1)
2. New Castle (27-3) (7) (2)
3. Chester (21-4) (1) (3)
4. Gateway (18-7) (7) (4)
5. Laurel Highlands (27-1) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Neumann-Goretti (23-4) (12) (2)
2. Quaker Valley (27-1) (7) (1)
3. Dallas (25-4) (2) (3)
4. Archbishop Carroll (15-11) (12) (4)
5. West Philadelphia (21-6) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Devon Prep (19-7) (12) (1)
2. Aliquippa (21-9) (7) (2)
3. Holy Redeemer (24-5) (2) (3)
4. South Allegheny (20-8) (7) (4)
5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (21-9) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (28-0) (7) (1)
2. Constitution (22-9) (12) (2)
3. Kennedy Catholic (24-5) (10) (3)
4. Old Forge (18-10) (2) (4)
5. Portage (28-2) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin (25-4) (7) (1)
2. St. John Neumann (26-4) (4) (2)
3. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (22-7) (11) (3)
4. Elk County Catholic (25-6) (9) (4)
5. Linville Hill Christian (24-4) (3) (5)
Out: None
