Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for 2021 Week 11

By:

Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 8:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins picks up a first down as Avonworth’s Ian Syam defends on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Ohio Twp.

It took Sto-Rox quarterback Josh Jenkins four games to reach the 1,000-yard passing plateau.

It took the junior quarterback one game in the WPIAL second round to nearly reach perfection.

Jenkins completed 13 of 14 passes for 411 yards Friday in leading the Vikings past Mohawk, 62-14, to punch Sto-Rox’s ticket back into the district semifinals.

During the Class 2A quarterfinals contest at Martorelli Stadium, Jenkins kicked back and enjoyed a special six-pack. Six of his 13 completions went for touchdowns.

“He is outstanding with outstanding playmaking ability,” Sto-Rox coach LaRoi Johnson said. “He has an outstanding deep ball with great pocket presence.”

The magical night for Jenkins and the Vikings began on the first drive, which culminated with a 9-yard scoring pass to junior Zay Davis.

It was also the start of a long night for Warriors defenders trying to defend Davis. He ended up with six receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

“They have an outstanding connection that started over the summer,” Johnson said. “They worked every day, and it’s paying off.”

Jenkins engineered six scoring drives in the first half as Sto-Rox went to the break leading Mohawk, 43-14.

“I’ve watched him take more command of the offense as the year has gone on,” Johnson said. “It’s been great to watch.”

The Sto-Rox offense has been strong all season, but the Vikings have turned it up a notch in the playoffs. In wins over Shady Side Academy and Mohawk, the Vikings have scored 61 and 62 points, respectively.

Not only is the passing game lethal, Sto-Rox has a strong running attack as well. Jaymar Pearson rushed for more than 200 yards in the first round and enjoyed more success Friday.

“Having an outstanding running back like Jaymar makes the job easy for everyone,” Johnson said.

Many felt Sto-Rox would be the No. 1 seed in Class 2A when the WPIAL brackets came out. However, Steel Valley was named the top seed, and the Vikings were No. 2. Was the team upset with the way the tournament was laid out?

“No, we control the controllable,” Johnson said. “We don’t put energy into things we can’t control.”

This week, Sto-Rox will put its energy into returning to the WPIAL championship game when it battles Serra Catholic at South Fayette on Friday.

Johnson summed it up with two words.

“Can’t wait.”

WPIAL Week 11 Honorable Mentions

Cade Yacamelli — Penn-Trafford

Before last week, the last time Fox Chapel won a WPIAL football playoff game was in 1997. The following week after that win 25 years ago, the Foxes lost to Penn-Trafford.

Penn-Trafford running back Cade Yacamelli made sure history would repeat itself.

The Wisconsin recruit rushed for 140 yards and scored twice on touchdown runs of 3 and 55 yards, plus he caught a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Carter Green as the Warriors beat the Foxes, 42-14.

Ian Syam — Avonworth

Avonworth had a great game plan in its WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals playoff game Friday at home against Mt. Pleasant. Hand the ball off to No. 24 and watch him run for six.

Antelopes running back Ian Syam ran wild and ran free, often ending up in the end zone with a monster first half that has the 2019 champs back in the final four.

The senior rushed for 244 yards and scored six touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Antelopes defeated the Vikings, 49-7.

Raequan Troutman — Cornell

Fans learned something about Class A Big 7 Conference champion Cornell in the first two rounds of the 2021 football playoffs.

The Raiders are digging life in the Alleghenies. They beat Monessen at West Allegheny and, on Friday, knocked off Leechburg at North Allegheny.

They also are fond of having the ball in Raequan Troutman’s hands. The junior carried the ball 15 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ 46-18 victory over the Blue Devils.

2021 HSSN Players of the Week

Week 10 – Chris Hood, New Castle

Week 9 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong

Week 8 – Bobby Boyd, McKeesport

Week 7 – Brad Birch, Gateway

Week 6 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon

Week 5 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

Week 4 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

Week 3 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels

Week 2 – Abraham Ibrahim, Chartiers Valley

Week 1 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley

Week Zero – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk

Tags: Sto-Rox