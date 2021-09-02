Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 1

By:

Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 2:22 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Brayden Woods during practice Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Waynesburg Central High School. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd breaks free for a touchdown on a pass from Davonte Jones against Baldwin on Aug. 27, 2021, at McKeesport. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic quarterback Max Rocco looks on at practice. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan running back Ryan Angott works out during practice on Aug. 12, 2021, at Big Mac Stadium. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 1:

Ryan Angott

Canon-McMillan, Sr., RB/LB

Angott opened his senior season with a bang against neighborhood rival Trinity. He rushed for 163 yards and three scores on 17 carries as the Big Macs won 48-0. Last season, he rushed for nearly 700 yards. Canon-McMillan (1-0) hosts Peters Township (1-0) on Friday.

Bobbie Boyd

McKeesport, Jr., RB/S

“Big Play” Bobbie Boyd had touchdown runs of 85, 55 and 37 yards in last week’s 48-7 victory over Baldwin. He rushed eight times for 187 yards, an average of 23.4 yards per carry. The Tigers (1-0) will host Woodland Hills (1-0) in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.

Max Rocco

Serra Catholic, Sr., QB

Rocco completed 12 of 24 passes for 215 yards and three scores to lead Serra Catholic to a 24-0 win over South Allegheny. Last season, Rocco threw for more than 1,100 yards and 15 scores. The Eagles (1-0) will host East Allegheny (1-0) on Friday night.

Braydon Woods

Waynesburg, So., RB/DB

Woods had quite a 2021 debut last week, rushing 29 times for 191 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown, for Waynesburg (0-1), which lost 54-33 to Carmichaels. Woods ran for 538 yards and four scores last season. The Raiders will travel to Bentworth on Friday night, looking to snap a 15-game losing streak.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Canon-McMillan, McKeesport, Serra Catholic, Waynesburg