Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 11
By:
Thursday, November 11, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 11:
Quentin Goode
Aliquippa, So., QB
Goode is among the leading passes in the WPIAL this season, throwing for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns for the No. 2-seeded Quips. He threw for 224 yards and two scores in the regular-season finale two weeks ago. Aliquippa (8-1) will play No. 10 Laurel Highlands (8-3) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals Friday at Ambridge.
Lesae Lacks
Bishop Canevin, Jr., WR/DB
Lacks caught four passes for 53 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, as Bishop Canevin defeated Burgettstown in the WPIAL Class A first round last week. He has 33 catches for 646 yards this season for the No. 3-seeded Crusaders (10-1), who will play No. 11 Shenango (4-6) in Friday’s quarterfinals at Dormont Stadium.
Amir Key
Penn Hills, So., RB/MLB
Key ran for 162 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, as Penn Hills defeated Franklin Regional in the WPIAL Class 5A first round last week. The No. 5 Indians (7-3) will play at No. 4 Gateway (7-3) in the WPIAL quarterfinals Friday.
Mike Wells
New Castle, Sr., WR/SS
Wells caught five passes for 135 yards as New Castle defeated Highlands 31-19 in the WPIAL Class 4A first round last week. He also threw for 59-yards and a TD. The No. 9 Red Hurricanes (7-4) play at No. 1 Belle Vernon (8-0) in the quarterfinals Friday.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
More Football• WPIAL football playoff preview: An in-depth look at all 22 games
• Westmoreland football notebook: Belle Vernon defense plays fast, hits hard, rarely budges
• An educational course might help Chick’s Picks improve high school football prognosticating
• Discipline key for top-seeded Belle Vernon when New Castle comes to town
• Trib 10: Back to work for ranked teams in Week 11