Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 12

By:

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 4:33 PM

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 12:

Sean FitzSimmons

Central Valley, sr., DE/DT

FitzSimmons, a Pitt recruit, has been a driving force behind Central Valley’s undefeated season. The Warriors’ defense has limited opponents to 6.9 points per game. They rolled to a 48-6 win over East Allegheny in the quarterfinals last week. The No. 1-seeded Warriors (11-0) take on Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at West Allegheny on Friday.

Dennis Jackson

McKeesport, sr., WR/FS

Jackson caught three passes for 116 yards, including a 50-yard TD reception, as McKeesport beat Armstrong, 35-21, in last week’s WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. On a run-dominated team, Jackson is McKeesport’s leading receiver with 293 receiving yards and five scores. The Tigers will play No. 1 Aliquippa in the semifinals Friday at Canon-McMillan.

Ziggy McIntosh

OLSH, jr., WR/OLB

McIntosh had two catches for 45 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown reception, as No. 9 OLSH upset No. 1 Clairton in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals last week. The Chargers will try and advance to the WPIAL finals this week when they take on No. 5 Rochester in the Class A semifinals Friday at North Hills.

Elijah Ward

Serra Catholic, jr., QB/WR/FS

Ward completed 7 of 10 passes for 131 yards to help No. 6-seeded Serra Catholic beat No. 3 Laurel in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals last week. The Eagles will take on No. 2 Sto-Rox in the semifinals Friday with a trip to Heinz Field on the line.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.