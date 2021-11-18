Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 12
By:
Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 4:33 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 12:
Sean FitzSimmons
Central Valley, sr., DE/DT
FitzSimmons, a Pitt recruit, has been a driving force behind Central Valley’s undefeated season. The Warriors’ defense has limited opponents to 6.9 points per game. They rolled to a 48-6 win over East Allegheny in the quarterfinals last week. The No. 1-seeded Warriors (11-0) take on Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at West Allegheny on Friday.
Dennis Jackson
McKeesport, sr., WR/FS
Jackson caught three passes for 116 yards, including a 50-yard TD reception, as McKeesport beat Armstrong, 35-21, in last week’s WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. On a run-dominated team, Jackson is McKeesport’s leading receiver with 293 receiving yards and five scores. The Tigers will play No. 1 Aliquippa in the semifinals Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Ziggy McIntosh
OLSH, jr., WR/OLB
McIntosh had two catches for 45 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown reception, as No. 9 OLSH upset No. 1 Clairton in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals last week. The Chargers will try and advance to the WPIAL finals this week when they take on No. 5 Rochester in the Class A semifinals Friday at North Hills.
Elijah Ward
Serra Catholic, jr., QB/WR/FS
Ward completed 7 of 10 passes for 131 yards to help No. 6-seeded Serra Catholic beat No. 3 Laurel in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals last week. The Eagles will take on No. 2 Sto-Rox in the semifinals Friday with a trip to Heinz Field on the line.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
More Football• Big, physical offensive line makes Penn-Trafford offense go
• George Guido: Have teams that shared a home field ever won WPIAL titles in the same season?
• Just like the teams, Chick’s Picks makes her way to WPIAL football championships
• Westmoreland County football notebook: Central Catholic QB set for Norwin homecoming
• Through the years: Kiski Area won thriller in 1971 playoffs