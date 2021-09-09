Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 2

By:

Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 4:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Trinity’s Connor Roberts during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Trinity Middle School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Troy Volpatti goes through drills during work outs Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Bethel Park High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp. quarterback Sam Miller works out during practice on Aug. 12, 2021, in Peters. Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Lorenzo Jenkins is interviewed during a HSSN event Kennywood on July 22, 2021. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 2:

Lorenzo Jenkins

Blackhawk, Sr., WR

A two-time all-conference performer at Fox Chapel, Jenkins (6-4, 175) transferred to Blackhawk last winter and has made an immediate impact for the Cougars. He had nine catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Central Valley. The Cougars (1-1) will play North Catholic (2-0) at J.C. Stone Field in a nonconference game Friday night.

Sam Miller

Peters Township, Sr., QB

The Indians’ first-year starter under center, Miller completed 11 of 25 passes for 261 yards last week in a 29-7 win over Canon-McMillan. He threw for two scores and ran for another. The Indians (2-0) host Mt. Lebanon (2-0) in a nonconference game Friday.

Connor Roberts

Trinity, Sr., QB

Roberts completed 20 of 32 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 43-34 loss to West Allegheny. He will try and get the Hillers (0-2) in the win column this week during a nonconference game against Yough (0-2) on Cougar Mountain.

Troy Volpatti

Bethel Park, Sr., RB

Volpatti ran for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries as Bethel Park blanked Baldwin, 35-0, last week. The Black Hawks (1-1) will host Canon-McMillan (1-1) on Friday night in a nonconference game.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Peters Township, Trinity