Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 2
Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 4:01 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 2:
Lorenzo Jenkins
Blackhawk, Sr., WR
A two-time all-conference performer at Fox Chapel, Jenkins (6-4, 175) transferred to Blackhawk last winter and has made an immediate impact for the Cougars. He had nine catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Central Valley. The Cougars (1-1) will play North Catholic (2-0) at J.C. Stone Field in a nonconference game Friday night.
Sam Miller
Peters Township, Sr., QB
The Indians’ first-year starter under center, Miller completed 11 of 25 passes for 261 yards last week in a 29-7 win over Canon-McMillan. He threw for two scores and ran for another. The Indians (2-0) host Mt. Lebanon (2-0) in a nonconference game Friday.
Connor Roberts
Trinity, Sr., QB
Roberts completed 20 of 32 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 43-34 loss to West Allegheny. He will try and get the Hillers (0-2) in the win column this week during a nonconference game against Yough (0-2) on Cougar Mountain.
Troy Volpatti
Bethel Park, Sr., RB
Volpatti ran for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries as Bethel Park blanked Baldwin, 35-0, last week. The Black Hawks (1-1) will host Canon-McMillan (1-1) on Friday night in a nonconference game.
