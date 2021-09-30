Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 5
By:
Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 5:29 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 5:
Nehemiah Azeem
OLSH, Jr., QB/FS
Azeem completed 17 of 25 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score as OLSH (4-0, 2-0) defeated Fort Cherry, 27-6, in a Class A Big Seven Conference game last week. He has thrown for 643 yards and four scores this season. The Chargers will host Rochester (3-1, 1-1) in a key conference game Saturday afternoon.
Gannon Carothers
Central Catholic, Sr., RB/FS
Carothers carried 33 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Central Catholic’s 24-7 victory over North Allegheny last week. The Vikings (4-1, 2-0) face another test this week when they host Seneca Valley (4-1, 2-0) on Friday night.
Tim Henderson
Cornell, Sr., WR/DB
Henderson had quite a first quarter in last week’s 34-16 victory over Shenango. The Cornell wide receiver caught touchdown passes of 80 and 53 yards from Sincere Kimbrough to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead en route to the Class A Big Seven Conference win. Cornell (3-1, 2-0) hosts Union (3-2, 1-1) this week for a conference contest.
Peyton Weaver
Neshannock, Sr., RB/DB
Weaver ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries last week in leading Neshannock to a 49-6 win over visiting Freedom. The Lancers (4-1, 1-1) will travel to Ellwood City (0-3, 0-2) for a Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference game this week.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
