Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 8

Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 3:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls quarterback Jaren Brickner works out during practice on Aug. 5, 2021, in Beaver Falls. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward’s Zion White carries the ball against Mt. Pleasant on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd breaks free for a touchdown on a pass from Davonte Jones against Baldwin on Aug. 27, 2021, at McKeesport. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Brandon Ross takes it to the house against North Hills in the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Martorelli Stadium. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 8:

Bobbie Boyd Jr.

McKeesport, Jr., RB

Boyd (5-9, 163) ran for 173 yards and a touchdown as McKeesport beat Laurel Highlands, 42-7, last week. The Tigers (7-1, 4-0) face another tough test in the Class 4A Big East Conference this week when they host Thomas Jefferson (5-1, 3-1).

Jaren Brickner

Beaver Falls, Jr., QB/FS

Brickner (6-1, 172) completed 10 of 16 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beaver Falls (4-3, 4-1) to a 41-8 win over Freedom last week in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference. The Tigers will head to Neshannock (7-1, 4-1) this Friday for another MAC test.

Brandon Ross

Seneca Valley, Sr., WR

Ross (6-0, 190) caught five passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns as Seneca Valley defeated Baldwin, 49-12, last week. The Raiders (6-2, 4-2) will play at No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (8-0, 5-0) in a Class 6A clash Friday.

Zion White

Elizabeth Forward, Jr., QB/MLB

White (6-3, 220) threw for 118 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score in Elizabeth Forward’s 35-0 win over Mt. Pleasant last week. He has thrown for more than 600 yards and 12 TDs this season. The Warriors (6-2, 4-0) will play at Southmoreland (6-2, 3-1) on Friday in a Class 3A Interstate Conference.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Beaver Falls, Elizabeth Forward, McKeesport, Seneca Valley