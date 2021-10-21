Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 8
By:
Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 3:42 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 8:
Bobbie Boyd Jr.
McKeesport, Jr., RB
Boyd (5-9, 163) ran for 173 yards and a touchdown as McKeesport beat Laurel Highlands, 42-7, last week. The Tigers (7-1, 4-0) face another tough test in the Class 4A Big East Conference this week when they host Thomas Jefferson (5-1, 3-1).
Jaren Brickner
Beaver Falls, Jr., QB/FS
Brickner (6-1, 172) completed 10 of 16 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beaver Falls (4-3, 4-1) to a 41-8 win over Freedom last week in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference. The Tigers will head to Neshannock (7-1, 4-1) this Friday for another MAC test.
Brandon Ross
Seneca Valley, Sr., WR
Ross (6-0, 190) caught five passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns as Seneca Valley defeated Baldwin, 49-12, last week. The Raiders (6-2, 4-2) will play at No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (8-0, 5-0) in a Class 6A clash Friday.
Zion White
Elizabeth Forward, Jr., QB/MLB
White (6-3, 220) threw for 118 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score in Elizabeth Forward’s 35-0 win over Mt. Pleasant last week. He has thrown for more than 600 yards and 12 TDs this season. The Warriors (6-2, 4-0) will play at Southmoreland (6-2, 3-1) on Friday in a Class 3A Interstate Conference.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
