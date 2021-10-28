Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 9
Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 4:28 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 9:
Harper Conroy
South Park, Jr., QB/CB
Conroy (6-6, 205) completed 12 of 20 passes for 142 yards in last week’s 28-6 loss at Mt. Pleasant. The Eagles (2-6, 2-3) can clinch a playoff berth with a Class 3A Interstate Conference win over Southmoreland (6-3, 3-2) and a South Allegheny (3-6, 3-2) win over Mt. Pleasant (5-3, 3-1) on Friday.
Zach Herrington
Indiana, Sr., RB/SS/OLB
Herrington (5-9, 195) ran 20 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 46-10 victory over Mars. The Little Indians (5-4, 3-3) can clinch second place in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference with a win over Armstrong (6-3, 4-2) on Friday.
Austin Mitchell
Northgate, So., QB/FS
Mitchell (5-8, 120) threw for 117 yards and two touchdowns to guide Northgate to a 21-19 win over OLSH last week. He has thrown for 1,381 yards and 13 scores this season. The Flames (3-6, 2-4) have a chance to reach the playoffs with a Class A Big Seven victory over Rochester (6-2, 4-2) and some help on Friday.
Parker Statler
South Side, Jr., RB
Statler had 15 carries for 121 yards and three scores in last week’s 36-9 win over Seton LaSalle. South Side (6-3, 3-1) can lock up second place with a win at Western Beaver (7-2, 3-1) on Saturday.
