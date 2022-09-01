Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 1

By:

Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 2:38 PM

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 1:

Nehemiah Azeem

OLSH, sr., QB/FS

Statistics don’t always tell the story but, in this case, they are pretty telling. OLSH senior quarterback Nehemiah Azeem completed 25 of 34 passes Friday night for 437 yards and five touchdowns in a 32-14 nonconference win over Shenango. While it may be tough to duplicate one of the top performances in WPIAL history, Azeem will give it a shot when the Chargers visit Rochester on Friday night for a nonconference contest.

Colin Brady

West Greene, jr., RB/SS

Brady scored four times in West Greene’s season-opening loss to Cameron, W.Va. last week. He ran for 250 yards on 25 carries including TD scampers of 28, 78 and 15 yards. He also caught a 74-yard TD pass. West Greene will host Chartiers-Houston in a nonconference game Friday night.

Jonny Huff

Neshannock, sr., QB

The Lancers opened the season with a 45-28 nonconference win over Sharon in Week Zero, as Jonny Huff showed off his two-way ability. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown while also running 27 times for a WPIAL-leading 265 yards and two scores. The Lancers will host Laurel in a nonconference game this Friday night.

Brendan McCullough

Peters Township, sr., WR

McCullough caught six passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 56-0 win over Fox Chapel. He averaged 30.17 yards per catch and scored on plays of 44, 14 and 92 yards. The Indians head to Seneca Valley for another nonconference test this Friday night.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Neshannock, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township, West Greene