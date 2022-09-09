Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 2

Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 4:55 PM

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 2:

Luke Cignetti

Shaler, sr., RB/FS

Cignetti scored on runs of 23, 3 and 6 yards to lift Shaler to a come-from-behind victory over Hampton in a nonconference game Friday night. He ran for 51 yards on 10 carries and caught six passes for 31 yards for the Titans (1-1), who host Plum (2-0) in a nonconference game Friday night.

Bret FitzSimmons

Central Valley, sr., RB/OLB

FitzSimmons ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns in leading Class 4A No. 4 Central Valley to a 37-22 victory over Avonworth last week. He scored on runs of 63, 29, 17 and 80 yards to help the Warriors (2-0) to their 29th straight victory. They will play a nonconference game at Hampton this week.

Josh Jenkins

Sto-Rox, sr., QB

Jenkins completed 17 of 28 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings last week in a 27-24 nonconference loss to Steel Valley. Class 2A No. 4 Sto-Rox (0-1) will another marquee matchup this week when they travel to face Class 3A No. 2 Avonworth (1-1).

Austyn Winkleblech

Canon-McMillan, sr., WR/FS

Winkleblech caught seven passes for 116 yards, including touchdown receptions of 28 and 32 yards, in Canon-McMillan’s 35-21 loss to North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 6A opener. The Big Macs will head to Seneca Valley this week for a 6A showdown.

