Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 5

Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 3:43 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Aliquippa quarterback Quentin Goode throws during the Willie Thrower quarterbacks camp Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Drevon Miller-Ross chases down Steel Valley’s Jesean Wright during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in McKees Rocks. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Capone Jones gets to the second level against Leechburg in the second quarter Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Neil C. Brown Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Gavin Moul works out on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Bethel Park. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 5:

Quentin Goode

Aliquippa, jr., QB

Goode threw for 166 yards and a touchdown last week as Class 4A Aliquippa defeated West Allegheny, 19-16, in a Parkway Conference showdown. He has thrown for nearly 600 yards this season for the Quips (4-0, 2-0), who will head to Ambridge (1-4, 0-2) for another conference matchup Friday.

Capone Jones

Clairton, sr., QB/SS

Jones completed 7 of 13 passes for 106 yards and a score and also ran for 161 yards and a TD in a 20-13 Class A Eastern Conference win over Leechburg last week. The Bears (2-3, 2-0) will take on Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2, 1-0) in a conference clash this Friday.

Dre Miller-Ross

Sto-Rox, sr., WR/DB

Miller-Ross had three interceptions last week in helping the Vikings roll past Keystone Oaks, 52-0. A Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star, he also caught five passes for 90 yards and a score. Sto-Rox (2-2, 2-0) will head to McGuffey (4-1, 2-0) this week for a Class 2A Century Conference showdown for first place.

Gavin Moul

Bethel Park, sr., RB

Moul, a Delaware commit, ran for 129 yards, including TD runs of 33 and 31 yards, as Bethel Park defeated Baldwin, 36-7, last week. The Black Hawks (4-1) will host Penn Hills (3-2) in a nonconference clash Friday night.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

