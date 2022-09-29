Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 5
By:
Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 3:43 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 5:
Quentin Goode
Aliquippa, jr., QB
Goode threw for 166 yards and a touchdown last week as Class 4A Aliquippa defeated West Allegheny, 19-16, in a Parkway Conference showdown. He has thrown for nearly 600 yards this season for the Quips (4-0, 2-0), who will head to Ambridge (1-4, 0-2) for another conference matchup Friday.
Capone Jones
Clairton, sr., QB/SS
Jones completed 7 of 13 passes for 106 yards and a score and also ran for 161 yards and a TD in a 20-13 Class A Eastern Conference win over Leechburg last week. The Bears (2-3, 2-0) will take on Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2, 1-0) in a conference clash this Friday.
Dre Miller-Ross
Sto-Rox, sr., WR/DB
Miller-Ross had three interceptions last week in helping the Vikings roll past Keystone Oaks, 52-0. A Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star, he also caught five passes for 90 yards and a score. Sto-Rox (2-2, 2-0) will head to McGuffey (4-1, 2-0) this week for a Class 2A Century Conference showdown for first place.
Gavin Moul
Bethel Park, sr., RB
Moul, a Delaware commit, ran for 129 yards, including TD runs of 33 and 31 yards, as Bethel Park defeated Baldwin, 36-7, last week. The Black Hawks (4-1) will host Penn Hills (3-2) in a nonconference clash Friday night.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
