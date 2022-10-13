Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 7

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carmichaels’ Alec Anderson works out on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Carmichaels. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks quarterback Nick Buckley throws during the Willie Thrower quarterbacks camp Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Amir Key celebrates after defeating Pine-Richland, 33-28, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Penn Hills. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd works out on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Forward. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 7:

Alec Anderson

Carmichaels, sr., QB/LB

Anderson threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 50 yards and two scores for Carmichaels in last week’s 36-40 loss to Monessen. The Mighty Mikes (5-2, 3-1) will look to stay in playoff position this week with a Class A Tri-County South matchup at California (5-2, 2-2).

Zach Boyd

Elizabeth Forward, sr., WR

Boyd caught three passes for 116 yards, including 20- and 68-yard TD receptions, in Elizabeth Forward’s 42-14 win over Mt. Pleasant last week. He also returned a punt 51 yards for a score. The top-ranked Warriors (7-0, 2-0) will host South Allegheny (1-6, 0-2) in a Class 3A Interstate Conference game Friday night.

Nick Buckley

Keystone Oaks, sr., QB

Buckley completed 19 of 24 passes for 252 yards in a 26-0 win over Hopewell last week. The Golden Eagles’ signal-caller has thrown fro 821 yards this season and is completing 73% of his passes. Keystone Oaks (5-2, 2-1) will head to McGuffey (5-2, 3-1) for a Class 2A Century Conference clash Friday night.

Amir Key

Penn Hills, jr., RB/MLB

Key ran for 156 yards and a touchdown as Penn Hills blanked Fox Chapel, 29-0, last week in the Class 5A Northeast Conference. Key and the Indians (4-3) will play Class 6A Central Catholic (3-4) in a nonconference battle Friday night.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

