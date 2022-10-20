Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 8
By:
Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 3:19 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 8:
Aidan Besselman
Upper St. Clair, sr., WR/FS
Besselman caught eight passes for 181 yards and a touchdown last week in a 28-24 nonconference loss to Class 6A Canon-McMillan. Besselman and the Panthers will return to Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference play at Moon (0-8, 0-3) on Friday.
Cruce Brookins
Steel Valley, sr., QB/DB
Brookins threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 137 yards and two scores and also returned a punt 40 yards for a TD as Steel Valley beat Burrell, 48-0, last week. The Ironmen (7-0, 5-0) will host Yough (2-6, 1-4) on Friday night.
Nico Lamonde
South Fayette, jr., QB
Lamonde threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns as South Fayette shut out Baldwin, 45-0, in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game. The Lions (5-3, 2-1) will host Bethel Park (7-1, 3-0) in another conference game Friday night.
Antonio Laure
Rochester, so., RB/MLB
Laure ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns last week to help Rochester beat Clairton, 36-26, in a nonconference clash. The Rams (4-3, 2-2) return to Class A Big 7 Conference play at Northgate (3-5, 1-4) on Friday night.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
Tags: Rochester, South Fayette, Steel Valley, Upper St. Clair
More Football• Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 8
• Through the Years: Antlers were on the line when West Deer, East Deer met
• For Chick’s Picks, making WPIAL football predictions just like riding a bike
• What to watch for on Oct. 20, 2022: Spot in City League finals up for grabs
• Trib 10: Regular season finales are great, but don’t look past Week 8