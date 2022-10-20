Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 8

By:

Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 3:19 PM

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 8:

Aidan Besselman

Upper St. Clair, sr., WR/FS

Besselman caught eight passes for 181 yards and a touchdown last week in a 28-24 nonconference loss to Class 6A Canon-McMillan. Besselman and the Panthers will return to Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference play at Moon (0-8, 0-3) on Friday.

Cruce Brookins

Steel Valley, sr., QB/DB

Brookins threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 137 yards and two scores and also returned a punt 40 yards for a TD as Steel Valley beat Burrell, 48-0, last week. The Ironmen (7-0, 5-0) will host Yough (2-6, 1-4) on Friday night.

Nico Lamonde

South Fayette, jr., QB

Lamonde threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns as South Fayette shut out Baldwin, 45-0, in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game. The Lions (5-3, 2-1) will host Bethel Park (7-1, 3-0) in another conference game Friday night.

Antonio Laure

Rochester, so., RB/MLB

Laure ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns last week to help Rochester beat Clairton, 36-26, in a nonconference clash. The Rams (4-3, 2-2) return to Class A Big 7 Conference play at Northgate (3-5, 1-4) on Friday night.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

