Trib HSSN football players to watch for Week 9
Thursday, October 24, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 9:
Tui Brown
Gateway, Sr., WR/LB
Brown (6-3, 200) caught three passes for 100 yards in last week’s 48-7 win over Connellsville. The Division I prospect will lead the No. 2 Gators (7-2, 4-1) into battle against host McKeesport (7-2, 4-1) in a Class 5A Big East Conference game Friday night. The winner clinches second place in the conference.
Ameer Dudley
Central Valley, Jr., QB/DB
Dudley (6-1, 180) threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns in leading No. 2 Central Valley (8-1, 6-0) to a 48-13 win over South Park last week. He will try and guide the Warriors’ offense past No. 1 Aliquippa (9-0, 6-0) at the Pit on Friday in a Class 3A Tri-County West showdown.
Nahki Johnson
West Mifflin, Jr., DE
Johnson (6-3, 225) recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in West Mifflin’s 54-18 win over Ringgold last week. The Pitt recruit transferred to West Mifflin from Steel Valley in the offseason. He helped lead the Ironmen to a WPIAL title last season. The playoff-bound Titans (5-4, 4-2) will head to No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (9-0, 6-0) for a Class 4A Big Eight showdown on Friday night.
Mason Ventrone
Mt. Lebanon, Sr., RB/LB
Ventrone (6-0, 180) ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries as No. 4 Mt. Lebanon beat Norwin, 45-16, last week. The Blue Devils (6-3, 5-2) will try and lock up third place in Class 6A on Friday night when they host No. 2 Central Catholic (8-1, 6-1). With a win and if North Allegheny beats Pine-Richland, the Blue Devils have a shot at second place and a bye in the opening round of the playoffs.
