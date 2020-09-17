Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 2

By:

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 2:26 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws during workouts Thursday, July 15, 2020 at Armstrong High School. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Aiden Wardzinski (20) competes during the 2019 season. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks’ Mark Hutchin goes through drills during work outs Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Dormont Memorial Stadium. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 2:

Mark Hutchin

Keystone Oaks, sr., WR

Hutchin caught nine passes for 148 yards and a touchdown as Keystone Oaks knocked off Ambridge, 49-7, last week in a Class 3A Northwestern 6 Conference game. This Friday, he and the Golden Eagles will head to Steel Valley for a nonconference test.

Cadin Olsen

Armstrong, so., QB

Olsen leads the WPIAL in passing after Week 1 after he completed 20 of 33 passes for 396 yards and three scores in a 21-7 win over Indiana. The River Hawks will host Hampton in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game Friday night.

Dontae Sanders

Clairton, sr., QB/RB

In a game billed as the Class A Eastern Conference championship despite being Week 1, Dontae Sanders stole the show and led No. 1 Clairton to a 34-28 win over No. 3 Jeannette. He ran 25 times for 210 yards and three scores and also completed 5 of 10 passes for 101 yards and two TDs. The Bears will head to Leechburg on Friday for another Eastern Conference game.

Aiden Wardzinski

Brentwood, sr., RB/MLB

Wardzinski proved to be a workhourse last week, running for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries in a 33-21 win over Seton LaSalle in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference. He also caught two passes for 11 yards. He and the Spartans will head to Quaker Valley for a nonconference game Friday night.

