Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 2
By:
Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 2:
Mark Hutchin
Keystone Oaks, sr., WR
Hutchin caught nine passes for 148 yards and a touchdown as Keystone Oaks knocked off Ambridge, 49-7, last week in a Class 3A Northwestern 6 Conference game. This Friday, he and the Golden Eagles will head to Steel Valley for a nonconference test.
Cadin Olsen
Armstrong, so., QB
Olsen leads the WPIAL in passing after Week 1 after he completed 20 of 33 passes for 396 yards and three scores in a 21-7 win over Indiana. The River Hawks will host Hampton in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
Dontae Sanders
Clairton, sr., QB/RB
In a game billed as the Class A Eastern Conference championship despite being Week 1, Dontae Sanders stole the show and led No. 1 Clairton to a 34-28 win over No. 3 Jeannette. He ran 25 times for 210 yards and three scores and also completed 5 of 10 passes for 101 yards and two TDs. The Bears will head to Leechburg on Friday for another Eastern Conference game.
Aiden Wardzinski
Brentwood, sr., RB/MLB
Wardzinski proved to be a workhourse last week, running for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries in a 33-21 win over Seton LaSalle in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference. He also caught two passes for 11 yards. He and the Spartans will head to Quaker Valley for a nonconference game Friday night.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
