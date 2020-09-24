Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 3

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 4:50 PM

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 3:

Patrick Body

Gateway, jr., WR/DB

Fresh off earning his first Power 5 offer from Pitt last week, Body had seven catches for 127 yards and two scores in Friday’s 55-14 nonconference win over Bethel Park. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back and wide receiver also has offers from Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo and UMass. No. 2 Gateway plays a nonconference game at No. 1 Pine-Richland this Friday.

Antonio Epps

South Allegheny, sr., RB/CB

Epps entered the season as one of the area’s top returning running backs. Last Friday night, he put his talent on display, running for 271 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and also returning a kickoff 75 yards for a score in a 28-21 loss to Southmoreland. The Gladiators will head to Yough for a Class 3A Interstate Conference game Friday.

Dustin Horn

Seneca Valley, sr., QB/S

Horn shined in last week’s Class 6A victory over Hempfield, throwing for 211 yards and four scores on 11 of 14 passing. It was the Raiders’ season opener after a covid-19 case delayed their season. The Raiders will look to stay unbeaten against Norwin this week.

Jake Pugh

Thomas Jefferson, sr., QB

The top-ranked Jaguars host No. 2 Belle Vernon in a Class 4A Big Eight Conference game Friday, and TJ will put its offense in Pugh’s hands. The senior threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns last week in a win over Trinity. He has 461 passing yards and nine TD passes this season.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

