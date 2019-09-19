Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 4

Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 5:39 PM

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 4:

Anthony Chiccitt

Bethel Park, Sr., QB/FS

The senior signal-caller threw for 160 yards and three scores in a nonconference win over Shaler last week. The Black Hawks (3-0) will be tested again this week with a nonconference matchup against Class 6A Central Catholic at the Wolvarena.

Ryan Magiske

Peters Township, Sr., RB/SS

Magiske was a workhorse last week for the Indians (4-0, 3-0), carrying 25 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 win over West Allegheny in a Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference win. Peters Township will take on North Hills this week in a nonconference game.

Nico Mrvos

Elizabeth Forward, Jr., QB/WR

Mrvos ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and also threw for 73 yards and a score as Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 3-0) defeated Freeport in a Class 3A Big East Conference game last week. The Warriors host Quaker Valley in a nonconference game this Friday.

Zack Swartz

Washington, Sr., QB

One of the WPIAL’s top passers, Swartz threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Brownsville in the Class 2A Interstate Conference. He also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. He will lead the Little Prexies (4-0) against California in a nonconference home game this Friday.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

