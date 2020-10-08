Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 5
Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 5:
Nico Flati
West Allegheny, sr., RB/OLB
Flati (5-10, 200) ran 29 times for 184 yards last week as West Allegheny earned a Class 5A Allegheny 6 Conference win over Bethel Park. Flati and the Indians (3-1, 1-1) will put their three-game winning streak to the test at Upper St. Clair (2-2, 1-1) on Friday.
Aaron Gunn
Union, sr., OG/C
Gunn (6-4, 308) committed to Louisville in March and then committed to leading Union to victories. The Scotties are 2-2 in the Class A Big Seven Conference behind the three-star lineman. They will look for a third straight win Friday at OLSH (3-1, 3-1).
Max Rocco
Serra Catholic, jr., QB
Rocco (6-1, 185) threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns as Serra Catholic rolled past Shady Side Academy, 54-14, in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference game. Rocco and the Eagles will look to stay unbeaten Friday in a home conference tilt against Ligonier Valley (2-1, 1-1).
Jaeden Zuzak
California, sr., RB/FS
The Trojans are off to a 3-0 start in the Class A Tri-County South Conference, and Zuzak is a big reason why. The senior running back is fifth in the WPIAL in rushing with 663 yards. He ran for 268 yards and five scores in a 55-16 win over Avella last week. The Trojans host Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 2-2) on Friday.
