Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 5

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review California running back Jaeden Zuzak works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny running back Nico Flati carries the ball during practice on Aug. 17, 2020, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union lineman Aaron Gunn works out with teammates during practice on Aug. 11, 2020, in Union. David Hague | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic QB Max Rocco throws a pass against Shady Side Academy on Oct. 2, 2020, at Serra Catholic. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 5:

Nico Flati

West Allegheny, sr., RB/OLB

Flati (5-10, 200) ran 29 times for 184 yards last week as West Allegheny earned a Class 5A Allegheny 6 Conference win over Bethel Park. Flati and the Indians (3-1, 1-1) will put their three-game winning streak to the test at Upper St. Clair (2-2, 1-1) on Friday.

Aaron Gunn

Union, sr., OG/C

Gunn (6-4, 308) committed to Louisville in March and then committed to leading Union to victories. The Scotties are 2-2 in the Class A Big Seven Conference behind the three-star lineman. They will look for a third straight win Friday at OLSH (3-1, 3-1).

Max Rocco

Serra Catholic, jr., QB

Rocco (6-1, 185) threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns as Serra Catholic rolled past Shady Side Academy, 54-14, in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference game. Rocco and the Eagles will look to stay unbeaten Friday in a home conference tilt against Ligonier Valley (2-1, 1-1).

Jaeden Zuzak

California, sr., RB/FS

The Trojans are off to a 3-0 start in the Class A Tri-County South Conference, and Zuzak is a big reason why. The senior running back is fifth in the WPIAL in rushing with 663 yards. He ran for 268 yards and five scores in a 55-16 win over Avella last week. The Trojans host Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 2-2) on Friday.

