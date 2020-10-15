Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 6

By:

Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 2:20 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Joey Daniels (3) looks to pass the ball against Central Catholic during their game at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd carries past Chartiers Valley’s Jacob Adwar during the third quarter on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at The Pit. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Deontae Williams (6) rushes the ball during their game at Penn-Trafford on Oct. 2, 2020. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fort Cherry quarterback Maddox Truschel throws during workouts Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 Fort Cherry High School. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 6:

Joey Daniels

Mt. Lebanon, jr., QB/FS

Daniels (5-10, 175) threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Blue Devils past Central Catholic, 37-30, in a Class 6A clash last week. The junior signal-caller has thrown for 746 yards and 10 scores in four games this season. Mt. Lebanon (2-2, 2-2) will host Norwin (1-4, 1-4) in a Class 6A game Friday.

Vernon Redd

Aliquippa, sr., RB/CB

Redd (5-10, 165) ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and also returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score as the Quips defeated Chartiers Valley last week in a Class 4A Parkway Conference matchup for first place. Redd has gained 736 yards this season and is averaging 12.3 yards per carry. The Quips (5-0, 3-0) play at Montour (4-1, 2-1) on Saturday night.

Maddox Truschal

Fort Cherry, jr., QB/FS

Truschal (5-11, 170) threw for 152 yards and also ran for 95 yards and two scores as Fort Cherry upset Rochester (4-1, 4-1) in the Class A Big Seven Conference. Truschal, who has thrown for 748 yards this season, will guide the Rangers (2-3, 2-3) into another conference matchup Friday at Union (2-3, 2-3).

Deontae Williams

Woodland Hills, jr., QB/SS

Williams (5-11, 175) threw for 130 yards and two touchdown passes in helping Woodland Hills defeat Franklin Regional in a Class 5A Big East Conference game last week. Williams has thrown for nearly 700 yards and run for 300 more this season. The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1) will host No. 2 Gateway (2-0, 1-0) on Saturday night in a conference matchup.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Aliquippa, Fort Cherry, Mt. lebanon, Woodland Hills