Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 6
By:
Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 6:
Joey Daniels
Mt. Lebanon, jr., QB/FS
Daniels (5-10, 175) threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Blue Devils past Central Catholic, 37-30, in a Class 6A clash last week. The junior signal-caller has thrown for 746 yards and 10 scores in four games this season. Mt. Lebanon (2-2, 2-2) will host Norwin (1-4, 1-4) in a Class 6A game Friday.
Vernon Redd
Aliquippa, sr., RB/CB
Redd (5-10, 165) ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and also returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score as the Quips defeated Chartiers Valley last week in a Class 4A Parkway Conference matchup for first place. Redd has gained 736 yards this season and is averaging 12.3 yards per carry. The Quips (5-0, 3-0) play at Montour (4-1, 2-1) on Saturday night.
Maddox Truschal
Fort Cherry, jr., QB/FS
Truschal (5-11, 170) threw for 152 yards and also ran for 95 yards and two scores as Fort Cherry upset Rochester (4-1, 4-1) in the Class A Big Seven Conference. Truschal, who has thrown for 748 yards this season, will guide the Rangers (2-3, 2-3) into another conference matchup Friday at Union (2-3, 2-3).
Deontae Williams
Woodland Hills, jr., QB/SS
Williams (5-11, 175) threw for 130 yards and two touchdown passes in helping Woodland Hills defeat Franklin Regional in a Class 5A Big East Conference game last week. Williams has thrown for nearly 700 yards and run for 300 more this season. The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1) will host No. 2 Gateway (2-0, 1-0) on Saturday night in a conference matchup.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
Tags: Aliquippa, Fort Cherry, Mt. lebanon, Woodland Hills
More Football• Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for Week 6
• Nothing artificial about Chick’s Picks’ intelligence as she makes Week 6 predictions
• The Birdie has questions, lots of questions, about Westmoreland County attendance limits
• A-K Valley football players to watch for Week 6
• Burrell, Freeport preparing for another classic matchup