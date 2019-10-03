Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 6

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 4:35 PM

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 6:

Ryan McGuire

South Fayette, Jr., WR/CB

McGuire (6-0, 170) caught seven passes for 112 yards last week as South Fayette knocked off Blackhawk, 34-14, in a Class 4A Northwest 8 Conference game. The No. 2-ranked Lions (5-1, 3-0) will host No. 5 Knoch (5-1, 4-1) in another conference test this Friday.

Logan Pfeuffer

Peters Township, Jr., QB

Pfeuffer (6-0, 160) completed 11 of 19 passes for 228 yards to lift No. 2 Peters Township to a 35-3 nonconference win over Canon-McMillan last week. The Indians (6-0, 3-0) will head to Moon (4-2, 2-1) this Friday for a Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference clash.

Eddy Tillman

Central Catholic, Jr., RB/CB

Tillman (5-8, 165) ran 31 times for 185 yards and three scores as Central Catholic knocked off Pine-Richland in a Class 6A showdown last week. He is among the WPIAL rushing leaders with 785 yards on 107 carries. The Vikings (5-1, 3-1) will head to Norwin on Friday night.

Aiden Wardzinski

Brentwood, Jr., RB/LB

Wardzinski ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-13 win over South Side last week. The Spartans (5-1, 4-0) are tied for first place in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference and have won five straight games. They play at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tags: Brentwood, Central Catholic, Peters Township, South Fayette