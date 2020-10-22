Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 7

By:

Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 4:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair quarterback Ethan Dahlem stiff-arms Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie during the first quarter of their game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Upper St. Clair. Lori C. Padilla | For The Daily Courier Connellsville’s Ky’ron Craggette fights for yardage while being wrapped up by Latrobe’s Tucker Knupp (left) and Drake Clayton on Oct. 9, 2020, at Connellsville Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp. quarterback Logan Pfeuffer eludes Upper St. Clair’s Luke Banbury en route to a fourth quarter touchdown Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Peters.. Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Caleb Reist takes off on a touchdown run against Ringgold on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 7:

Ky’ron Craggette

Connellsville, sr., RB/MLB

The Falcons (0-6, 0-4) haven’t found great results in the win column, but Craggette has been a bright spot this season. Last week, he ran for 240 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 64-28 loss to Penn-Trafford. He has 714 yards and nine TDs this season. Connellsville will close out its Big East Conference season at No. 2 Gateway (3-0, 2-0) on Friday.

Ethan Dahlem

Upper St. Clair, sr., QB/CB

Dahlem completed 18 of 28 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Panthers past Moon, 42-35, last week. Upper St. Clair (4-2, 3-1) will battle for likely playoff positioning Friday in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game at No. 5 South Fayette (4-2, 3-1).

Logan Pfeuffer

Peters Township, sr., QB

Pfeuffer has guided No. 3 Peters Township to a 5-0 record this season and will look to lock up one Class 5A’s top seeds with an Allegheny Six Conference win at West Allegheny (3-3, 1-3) on Friday. He threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 45-7 victory over Bethel Park.

Caleb Reist

McKeesport, jr., QB/LB

Part of the vaunted McKeesport rushing attack, Reist ran for 82 yards and a touchdown and also threw a TD pass last week in a win over Laurel Highlands. He has rushed for 256 yards this season for the Tigers (5-1, 4-1), who take on No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 5-0) in a Class 4A Big Eight Conference game Friday.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Connellsville, McKeesport, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair