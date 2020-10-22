Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 7
Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 4:24 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 7:
Ky’ron Craggette
Connellsville, sr., RB/MLB
The Falcons (0-6, 0-4) haven’t found great results in the win column, but Craggette has been a bright spot this season. Last week, he ran for 240 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 64-28 loss to Penn-Trafford. He has 714 yards and nine TDs this season. Connellsville will close out its Big East Conference season at No. 2 Gateway (3-0, 2-0) on Friday.
Ethan Dahlem
Upper St. Clair, sr., QB/CB
Dahlem completed 18 of 28 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Panthers past Moon, 42-35, last week. Upper St. Clair (4-2, 3-1) will battle for likely playoff positioning Friday in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game at No. 5 South Fayette (4-2, 3-1).
Logan Pfeuffer
Peters Township, sr., QB
Pfeuffer has guided No. 3 Peters Township to a 5-0 record this season and will look to lock up one Class 5A’s top seeds with an Allegheny Six Conference win at West Allegheny (3-3, 1-3) on Friday. He threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 45-7 victory over Bethel Park.
Caleb Reist
McKeesport, jr., QB/LB
Part of the vaunted McKeesport rushing attack, Reist ran for 82 yards and a touchdown and also threw a TD pass last week in a win over Laurel Highlands. He has rushed for 256 yards this season for the Tigers (5-1, 4-1), who take on No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 5-0) in a Class 4A Big Eight Conference game Friday.
