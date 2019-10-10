Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 7
Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 7:
Dorien Ford
Baldwin, Jr., OL/TE/DE
The Fighting Highlanders (4-3, 3-2) are in the hunt for a WPIAL playoff berth in the Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference, and Ford is a big reason why. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, the three-star prospect has paved the way for running back Angelo Priore (777 yards, 8 TDs) and quarterback Mason Stahl (548 yards, 9 TDs) in the running game. He has offers from Pitt, Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa State and Indiana, among others.
Ray Holmes
Serra Catholic, Sr., RB/DE
Holmes (5-10, 210) ran for 179 yards and both scores in Serra Catholic’s 14-13 loss to Brentwood last week in a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game. The Eagles (3-4, 1-3) face another test on Friday with a home game against south Allegheny (3-4, 2-2). Playoff implications will be on the line.
Germar Howard
Penn Hills, Sr., RB/DE
Howard (6-0, 180) ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 win over Hampton last week in a Class 5A Northern Conference game. Penn Hills (6-1, 5-0) will head to Shaler (3-4, 2-2) on Friday night for another key conference clash.
Shane Stump
Thomas Jefferson, Sr., QB/SS
Stump (6-1, 205) threw for 162 yards and a touchdown last week as Thomas Jefferson won a nonconference game at Central Valley. The Jaguars (7-0, 4-0) will try to make keep their unbeaten run going in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference when they host Laurel Highlands (1-6, 1-3) on Friday night.
