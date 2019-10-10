Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 7

By:

Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 3:04 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Germar Howard carries the ball for the deciding touchdown of a game against Mars on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Ray Holmes returns for the 2019 season. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin’s Dorien Ford - Trib HSSN preseason Kennywood Top 25 football team Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Shane Stump competes against Belle Vernon on Sept. 6, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 7:

Dorien Ford

Baldwin, Jr., OL/TE/DE

The Fighting Highlanders (4-3, 3-2) are in the hunt for a WPIAL playoff berth in the Class 5A Allegheny 8 Conference, and Ford is a big reason why. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, the three-star prospect has paved the way for running back Angelo Priore (777 yards, 8 TDs) and quarterback Mason Stahl (548 yards, 9 TDs) in the running game. He has offers from Pitt, Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa State and Indiana, among others.

Ray Holmes

Serra Catholic, Sr., RB/DE

Holmes (5-10, 210) ran for 179 yards and both scores in Serra Catholic’s 14-13 loss to Brentwood last week in a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game. The Eagles (3-4, 1-3) face another test on Friday with a home game against south Allegheny (3-4, 2-2). Playoff implications will be on the line.

Germar Howard

Penn Hills, Sr., RB/DE

Howard (6-0, 180) ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 win over Hampton last week in a Class 5A Northern Conference game. Penn Hills (6-1, 5-0) will head to Shaler (3-4, 2-2) on Friday night for another key conference clash.

Shane Stump

Thomas Jefferson, Sr., QB/SS

Stump (6-1, 205) threw for 162 yards and a touchdown last week as Thomas Jefferson won a nonconference game at Central Valley. The Jaguars (7-0, 4-0) will try to make keep their unbeaten run going in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference when they host Laurel Highlands (1-6, 1-3) on Friday night.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Baldwin, Penn Hills, Serra Catholic, Thomas Jefferson