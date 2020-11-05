Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 9

By:

Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 3:05 PM

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 9:

Terrell Booth

Serra Catholic, jr., WR/OLB

Booth (5-11, 175) caught seven passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 7 Serra Catholic upset No. 2 McGuffey, 21-14, in the WPIAL Class 2A opening round last week. Booth has 17 catches for 378 yards this season as part of a talented WR tandem with Jayvon Campbell-Holt (17-338 yards). The Eagles (5-0) will head to No. 3 Sto-Rox (7-1) for a WPIAL semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Nico Pate

Peters Township, jr., RB/LB

Pate (6-0, 205) rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in helping No. 3 Peters Township defeat No. 6 Woodland Hills, 39-6, in the opening round last week. He has run for nearly 400 yards this season on 61 carries and is averaging more than 6.3 yards per tote. The Indians (7-0) will play at No. 2 Gateway (5-0) in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Joey Prentice

North Catholic, jr., QB/FS

Prentice (6-1, 200) completed 10 of 15 passes for 149 yards and two scores and also ran for 68 yards as No. 2 North Catholic defeated Mt. Pleasant, 35-14, in the WPIAL Class 3A opening round last week. Prentice has thrown for more than 1,100 yards and run for 550 this season for the Trojans (8-0), who will host No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (7-0) at Mars at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Cole Spencer

Pine-Richland, sr., QB/SS

Spencer (5-10, 180) completed 14 of 18 passes for 170 yards for three touchdowns and also ran for a score as the No. 1 Rams defeated South Fayette, 47-7, in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals last week. He also became the program’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 73, surpassing the Cowboys’ Ben DiNucci (72) and Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec (71). The Rams (7-0) will host Penn-Trafford (6-1) in the WPIAL semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review.

