Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week 2022: Week 1

Monday, September 5, 2022 | 6:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Austin Caye works out on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Bethel Park.

Historically, Mt. Lebanon has had the better of their rivals south on Route 19, leading Bethel Park in the all-time series, 45-13.

The Black Hawks don’t care much about history though, as they continued their hot start in 2022 with a thrilling overtime road victory over the defending Class 6A champion Blue Devils, 27-24, on Friday night.

Senior running back Austin Caye (pronounced K-eye) did a lot of the damage on the ground for Bethel Park, rushing for 151 yards on 36 carries while scoring three times on runs of 5, 4 and 16 yards.

He now has now rushed for 337 yards in the Black Hawks two victories this season.

“Austin started for us the first game his sophomore year, and he tore his hamstring on opening day against St. Clair, then he had some hip issues and was dinged up last year,” Bethel Park coach Brian DeLallo said. “This is the first year he has been 100% healthy, and I think you see what this kid can do when he’s healthy.”

After a Mt. Lebanon field goal in overtime put the Blue Devils ahead 24-21, sophomore quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer muscled his way into the end zone on a 1-yard plunge to give the Hawks the thrilling victory.

The early success for Bethel Park is not being taken for granted.

In 2020, they lost all seven games they played. Last fall, they started 1-3 before qualifying for the playoffs and finishing 5-6 for the season.

“I know for me and a lot of the players, that season (2020) left a bad taste in our mouth,” DeLallo said. “So we took it a little personally. Then when we started slow last year, we could have easily folded up the tent, but we beat some really good programs down the stretch.”

Before Bethel Park opens Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference play in two weeks, it will have two more 6A nonconference foes to play, including top-ranked Central Catholic at home in Week 2.

“Every week is like running into a brick wall,” DeLallo said. “It’s fun because you’re going to play tough kids and great coaches every week. (Central Catholic) is going to cause me to lose some sleep this week. As always, they are very big, very physical with great skill and well coached.”

WPIAL Week 1 Honorable Mentions

Latrobe Wildcats

There is a cat on the prowl in Westmoreland County that’s tasting early-season success for the first time in a decade.

The Latrobe Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2011 after edging Franklin Regional in a double overtime thriller in Week 1. Senior running back Robert Fulton was the hero Friday for Latrobe, carrying the ball 31 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns. His final 5 yards came on a game-winning score in the second overtime with the Wildcats trailing the Panthers, 33-30.

First-year coach Ron Prady will try to lead Latrobe to a 3-0 nonconference start in Week 2 when the Wildcats visit Hempfield. The last time the Wildcats started a football season 3-0 was in 2005.

Beaver Bobcats

The court of public opinion may have raised an eyebrow at the Week Zero result when, for a third straight year, Beaver lost to Western Beaver. However the Cort on the Bobcats sidelines made sure they would bounce back in Week 1.

Beaver coach Cort Rowse took his team to Reeves Field at Geneva College on Friday for a date with Class 2A top-ranked Beaver Falls, and brought them home with their first victory of the season and another eyebrow or two raised.

A big second quarter in which juniors Liam Gibson, Jack Kohrmann and Gerrell Leeper all scored touchdowns helped the Bobcats erase an early deficit and stun the host Tigers, 19-16.

Neshannock Lancers

It had been five years since Neshannock defeated Laurel on the football field, so the Lancers were more than willing to play past regulation time and one overtime to triumph over the Spartans.

The game was tied 14-14 after three quarters when both offenses came alive and doubled their point total to 28-28 after regulation. Then, senior running back Matthew Ioanilli, who rushed for only 25 yards, scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run that was the difference as Neshannock defeated Laurel in double OT, 41-34, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Peyton Weaver rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Lancers. Unfortunately, he suffered a serious leg injury late in the game and was eventually life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital. He is improving after successful surgery.

2022 HSSN Teams of the Week

Week Zero – Mars Fightin’ Planets

Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Latrobe, Neshannock