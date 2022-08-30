Trib HSSN football team of the week for 2022 Week Zero

Monday, August 29, 2022 | 5:23 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Aidan Alessio spins out of the tackle attempt by Montour’s Jake Wolfe on Friday.

The Mars football program had a rare down year in 2021. The Fightin’ Planets not only missed the postseason for only the fifth time in the last 30 years, but they also finished 2-8 overall with one of those wins coming via forfeit.

The offseason brought major change as the program said goodbye to long time successful coach Scott Heinauer and hello to former Pine-Richland championship-winning coach Eric Kasperowicz.

Trailing Montour 19-7 in the second quarter of the Week Zero season opener Friday, it looked like the Fightin’ Planets might need some time to find success with their new orbit.

“I’m very proud of how our kids acted to that adversity in the second quarter,” Kasperowicz said.

Mars exploded for 27 unanswered points on its way to a 34-26 road win over the Spartans.

Sophomore quarterback Eric Kasperowicz (not Eric Jr.) connected on 17 of 29 passes for 186 yards and a big 25-yard scoring strike before halftime to Jacob Maple.

“I thought he showed a lot of poise out there,” Kasperowicz said of his son. “There’s a lot of room for improvement, and he’s aware of that, but he was very composed and made plays when he needed to make them.”

Kasperowicz also scored on a 39-yard touchdown run.

Leading the Fightin’ Planets ground attack was Evan Wright. The junior rushed for 148 yards on 20 carries and scored on runs of 3 and 6 yards.

The Mars defense held its own as well. Montour scored 26 points, but two of its four touchdowns came on an interception return and a fumble recovery and score, and the Planets D came up big on a goal line stand right before halftime.

Mars has two more nonconference games before it opens play in the 4A Greater Allegheny Conference. On Friday in their home opener, the Planets host New Castle (1-0).

WPIAL Week Zero honorable mention

Connellsville Falcons

Maybe three heads are better than one. In a unique offseason move, the Connellsville school district hired not one, not two, but three new head coaches to take over the struggling varsity program that did not win a game in 2021.

The triumvirate of Jace McClean, Mick Lilley and Chad Lembo won their season opener in Week Zero as the Falcons soared past Albert Gallatin, 16-13, ending a 17-game Connellsville losing streak.

Sophomore Xavier Malone rushed for 133 yards while the Connellsville defense forced eight turnovers, including game-sealing interceptions in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter by Capone Mickens and senior Gabe Ruggieri.

North Catholic Trojans

North Catholic won the early season showdown between WPIAL finalists a year ago. The Trojans lost to Central Valley in the Class 3A finals while their opponent, Serra Catholic, captured gold in the 2A title game.

The first points of the game were scored on a safety as North Catholic (preseason Class 4A No. 5) slowly took control and scored the first 23 points of the contest before Serra Catholic (preseason Class 2A No. 5) cracked the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Trojans used a balanced attack with junior quarterback Jay Siket only throwing six times for 83 yards and a touchdown. Four North Catholic running backs scored, led by juniors Jack Fennell’s 89 yards on the ground and Sami Ware’s 63 yards rushing.

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

One thing we have learned the last few years is Western Beaver has Beaver’s number on the football field.

Playing for the first time in 2020, the Golden Beavers are now a perfect 3-0 against the host Bobcats following Friday’s 20-7 win at Pat Tarquinio Field at Gypsy Glen Stadium.

The X-man for Western Beaver is senior quarterback Xavier LeFebvre, who scored on runs of 13 and 1 yard, then connected with junior wide receiver Mikey Crawford on a 24-yard touchdown pass.

