Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Week 6

Monday, October 19, 2020 | 7:28 PM

Elizabeth Forward realizes it is not easy to win a football conference championship.

The Warriors have done it four times in their history —1966, 1985, 2017 and 2018.

The last two titles were shared with two other teams as part of a tri-championship.

So EF’s journey to first place in the Class 3A Interstate Conference has not been an easy one, especially in the last two games.

“The past few weeks have been very tough, physical games,” Elizabeth Forward coach Mike Collodi said. “With that said, it’s great coming out of both with a victory. The character and toughness of the team really showed in those victories.”

The Warriors cruised to a 3-0 start while outscoring their opponents, 122-6.

Two weeks ago, Elizabeth Forward needed overtime to hold off upset-minded South Allegheny, 20-14.

Last week in a showdown for first place in the Interstate, EF grinded out a 16-14 win over Mt. Pleasant to clinch at least a share of the conference crown.

“I think our conference is sometimes overlooked,” Collodi said. “We have a bunch of really good teams and good coaches.”

On Friday, Elizabeth Forward led 16-7 in the fourth quarter and was driving when Mt. Pleasant sophomore Tyler Reese returned a fumble 85 yards to pull the Vikings within two points.

The Warriors didn’t panic, though, and were able to hold on for the big road victory.

“That was a huge play by Mt. Pleasant,” Collodi said, “but I give our kids all the credit in the world for not buckling under pressure. They responded when adversity hit them and showed the mental toughness it takes to close out tight games.”

The Week 6 triumph was another night to shine for the EF defense. The Warriors D has yielded only 27 total points in the five wins. The 6.8 points allowed per game is tops in Class 3A.

“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Collodi said. “We preach fast and physical football. Creating turnovers, limiting big plays and 11 to the ball is the recipe for great defense.”

On offense, the Warriors got a little bit of everything from all-purpose senior wide receiver Nico Mrvos. He is EF’s leading receiver, averaging 14.8 yards per catch, and he is second on the team in rushing, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

Against the Vikings, Mrvos scored on a 70-yard touchdown run and he threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Zach Boyd.

“Nico is our most dynamic player,” Collodi said. “He is an unbelievable athlete who can do everything. He’s a selfless player who only cares about how to make the team better. He has a bright future at the next level, and the sky is the limit for Nico.”

Senior Evan Lewis was having a strong season before the quarterback was injured. He did not play last week against Mt. Pleasant. He is among the leaders on the team enjoying big seasons in 2020.

“Evan Lewis has had a great season before getting injured,” Collodi said. “DaVontay Brownfield has been playing great at running back and middle linebacker. Zach Boyd has caught a touchdown in every game back from a hip injury. Nick Murphy and Logan Jester have been playing well on the offensive line as well as on defense.”

The Warriors can seal the deal on an outright conference championship Friday with a win at home over Southmoreland.

“The team is very excited in winning the conference title,” Collodi said. “That is the first goal we set as a team in the offseason. Even though we accomplished goal No. 1, they are not satisfied and want more.”

